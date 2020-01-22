When is Baghdad Central on Channel 4? What is it about?

A brand new Iraq war-based crime thriller is coming to Channel four, set shortly after the autumn of Saddam Hussein.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to learn about Baghdad Central…

When is Baghdad Central on TV?

CONFIRMED: Baghdad Central begins on Monday third February at 10pm on Channel four.

The collection will include six hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Sure!

What’s Baghdad Central about?

The collection tells the story of an Iraqi ex-policeman named Muhsin al-Khafaji, who’s desperately making an attempt to maintain his daughter protected – having already misplaced his job, his home and his spouse.

Khafaji then finds himself making an attempt to trace down his lacking estranged daughter, a search which ends up in the ex-policeman and his daughter discovering that one thing very sinister is at play.

A case of mistaken identification quickly sees Khafaji grow to be the sufferer of arrest and torture by the hands of the US army, however then he comes throughout a British ex-police officer, Frank Temple, who recruits him as a police officer within the Inexperienced Zone.

The collection is predicated across the Iraq Battle which started in 2003.

Who stars in Baghdad Central?

The worldwide solid is led by Altered Carbon star Waleed Zuaiter, who performs Khafaji, and Homeland’s July Namir who performs the function of Mrouj, his daughter.

The solid additionally includes a double Olivier Award winner in Bertie Carvel (Dr Foster, Jonathan Unusual and Dr Norrell) who performs Frank Temple.

Additionally that includes in a wide range of roles are Clara Khoury (Homeland), Leem Lubany (Condor), Neil Maskell (Utopia) and Golden Globe-nominated Corey Stoll (Home of Playing cards).

Who wrote Baghdad Central?

The collection has been written for the small display screen by Stephen Butchard, who has beforehand been nominated for BAFTAs for his work on 5 Daughters and Stolen. His different credit embody The Final Kingdom, Good Cop, and The Home of Saddam.

It’s tailored from the 2014 novel of the identical identify written by American writer and scholar of the Center East, Elliott Colla.