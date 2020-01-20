When is Better Call Saul season 5 released? What’s going to happen?

Higher Name Saul! No critically, Jimmy has formally taken on the Saul Goodman identify and appears to lastly begin working as a seedy lawyer in season 5 of Higher Name Saul. After becoming a member of the latest TV pattern of taking a two-year hole between seasons, the prequel sequence is again.

A sixth sequence has additionally been confirmed however, sadly, it seems like that would be the final time we’ll see Saul on the small display – for now.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential to learn about season 5.

When is Higher Name Saul season 5 on Netflix?

After a yr off, Higher Name Saul will lastly return to Netflix on Monday 24th February 2020, a day after the season premieres within the US on AMC. Episodes will then be launched weekly on Mondays.

And season 5 gained’t be the final within the sequence – with the present having additionally been renewed for a sixth and ultimate run, which is able to reportedly include 13 episodes and air in 2021.

What’s going to occur in Higher Name Saul season 5?

It seems like we’d lastly, lastly, see Jimmy McGill turn out to be Saul Goodman this time round.

Earlier seasons have teased us of the transformation, however the season four finale noticed Jimmy select Saul Goodman as his skilled identify when he bought his legislation licence again. A brand new teaser trailer additionally reveals a prisoner with Saul’s trademark garish yellow enterprise card, hinting that Jimmy is lastly changing into the *prison* lawyer Walter White encounters in Breaking Unhealthy.

In the meantime, Mike will doubtless be ending work on the underground meth lab, bringing us ever nearer to the Breaking Unhealthy timeline and increasing Gus Fring’s empire additional.

Anticipate Lalo Salamanca to have a bigger position this season, as he takes over the household enterprise following Hector’s stroke.

Plus within the current day, we’d simply discover out who’s following “Gene”…

Who’s within the forged of Higher Name Saul season 5?

Bob Odenkirk after all returns as down on his luck lawyer Jimmy ‘Saul Goodman’ McGill, with Jonathan Banks as prison handyman Mike Ehrmantraut. Rhea Seehorn returns as bold lawyer Kim, a uncommon good-hearted character, and Giancarlo Esposito will reappear as certainly one of TV’s biggest villains Gus Fring.

Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Mark Margolis spherical out the forged.

And season 5 may also see some extra acquainted faces from the Breaking Unhealthy universe be a part of the forged, with Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada set to reprise their roles as police companions Hank Schrader and Steven “Gomey” Gomez.

Rumours are nonetheless swirling over the doable return of Jesse Pinkman within the Saul Goodman prequel, as the 2 are actually acquainted in Breaking Unhealthy. Nonetheless, Jesse’s swansong in El Camino felt fairly ultimate – will Aaron Paul be tempted by one final cameo?

Don’t be shocked if extra characters from Breaking Unhealthy pop up – everybody from Tuco to Gale to Gus’s henchman have all reprised their roles.

Is there a trailer for Higher Name Saul Season 5?

There’s a somewhat ominous teaser…