When is Big Fat Quiz of the Decade on TV?

Are you able to Nae Nae? Why was lasagne huge information in 2013? Who squeezed by way of a gap within the wall in 2015? What are Pikachu’s mates referred to as?

Sure, you guessed it. Jimmy Carr is again with the Large Fats Quiz of the Decade, the super-size quiz that addresses the shenanigans of the final 10 years. Query grasp Jimmy Carr will problem a brand new array of well-known friends who will battle it out for the last word Large Fats Quiz crown.

Right here’s every part you could know:

When is The Large Fats Quiz of the Decade on TV?

Large Fats Quiz of the Decade will kick off the ’20s on Channel four, 9pm on Thursday 2nd January.

What’s The Large Fats Quiz of the Decade?

A quiz present hosted by Jimmy Carr the place three groups of two celebrities are requested questions referring to the occasions of the final decade. Topics coated embody artwork, literature, tv, music, geography, politics, science and celebrities.

Who will seem on The Large Fats Quiz of the Decade?

Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman, comedians Nish Kumar, Joe Lycett and Alan Carr will be part of Unfastened Ladies’s Stacey Solomon and TV chat present host Jonathan Ross will likely be placing their information of the final 10 years to the check in three teams of two.

Are there any particular friends?

Jon Snow, Charles Dance and the youngsters of Mitchell Brook Main Faculty will likely be among the many well-known query setters placing the groups by way of their paces as we have a good time the final decade.