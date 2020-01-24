When is Black Mirror season 6 released on Netflix?

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ sci-fi anthology collection Black Mirror launched its fifth season of episodes in June 2019, and as soon as once more the world is left ready for extra good critically acclaimed dystopian storytelling.

Bandersnatch, the interactive standalone episode launched on the finish of 2018 too everybody unexpectedly, and confirmed us simply how far the Black Mirror rabbit gap can go. Might there be one other monumental Black Mirror movie within the works? Or will it’s again to enterprise as typical for season 6?

Right here’s every little thing we learn about Black Mirror season 6 to date…

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Not but, however given how profitable the present has been since late final yr – Bandersnatch was, to place it mildly, a phenomenon – we’d be very stunned if Netflix didn’t signal Brooker and Jones up for additional episodes.

They definitely appear eager to hold on. “I don’t think there’s anything to stop us,” Brooker advised Digital Spy.

When will Black Mirror season 6 be launched on Netflix?

If the present does get renewed once more, there’s more likely to be a little bit of a wait till season 6 is launched.

The sophisticated manufacturing strategy of Bandersnatch delayed the discharge of the fifth season (and introduced the episode order down to a few from six within the earlier two seasons) by round six months: so don’t be stunned if we have now to attend till the again half of 2020 for extra Black Mirror.

What number of episodes will there be in Black Mirror season 6?

This seems to be up within the air proper now, with Brooker hinting that they will as soon as once more toy with the format of the present. “We could do one-offs, we could do an ongoing story, we could do spin-offs,” he mentioned.

We might effectively have seen the final of the six-episode seasons.

Who’s within the forged of Black Mirror season 6?

No forged information for season six has been revealed. Earlier seasons have struck a stability between utilizing a mixture of up-and-coming British expertise (Daniel Kaluuya pre-Get Out, Alex Lawther) and big stars (Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott).

You’ll be able to watch all seasons of Black Mirror, plus Bandersnatch proper now on Netflix