When is Bombshell out in cinemas? Is it a true story?

Because the movie trade gears up for awards season, one among this yr’s largest contenders is Bombshell.

The story of two Fox Information anchors who helped to take down the community’s then CEO Roger Ailes is massively related within the #MeToo period.

Boasting a star-studded forged and receiving heaps of approval for its performances, right here’s every thing it’s essential learn about Bombshell…

When is Bombshell out in cinemas within the UK?

Bombshell will hit UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2020.

What’s Bombshell about?

Bombshell tells the true story behind the 2016 scandal which noticed Fox Information host Gretchen Carlson file a sexual harassment lawsuit in opposition to the CEO on the time, Roger Ailes. Ailes denied the accusations.

The movie takes place from the attitude of Carlson, fellow Fox anchor Megyn Kelly and a 3rd Fox worker Kayla Pospisil, as they go to struggle in opposition to Ailes, his attorneys and a troublesome media panorama.

Who’s within the forged of Bombshell?

Nicole Kidman in Bombshell

The lead roles are performed by three of Hollywood’s most prolific actresses: Nicole Kidman as Carlson, Charlize Theron as Kelly and Margot Robbie as Pospisil.

Ailes shall be portrayed by The Crown star John Lithgow, donning prosthetic make as much as sharpen his resemblance to the true man, whereas Malcolm McDowell will play his media baron ally Rupert Murdoch.

Rounding out the forged are numerous different prime names, together with Connie Britton (American Horror Story) as Ailes’ spouse Beth, Alison Janney (I, Tonya) as his authorized counsel Susan Estrich, and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night time Reside) as FOX producer Jess Carr.

How correct is Bombshell to the true story?

A lot of Bombshell’s key factors are correct, however as is the case with most ‘true stories’, some particulars have been altered to help with the narrative.

For starters, Kayla Pospisil (Robbie) and Jess Carr (McKinnon) don’t exist in actual life. Fairly, they’ve been created as stand-ins for the mixed experiences of a number of completely different individuals concerned within the Ailes scandal.

Then again, Kelly and Carlson are very a lot actual and their skilled relationship within the movie is an correct portrayal, as is the good manner wherein Carlson presents her preliminary case.

Does Bombshell have a trailer?

It actually does, appropriately set to Billie Eilish’s Dangerous Man, you’ll be able to test it out under:

Bombshell will hit UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2020