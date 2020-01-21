When is Britain’s Got Talent back in 2020? Start date, how to audition and tickets

Get your golden buzzers out as Britain’s Obtained Expertise will again on ITV in 2020 for its fourteenth collection.

The truth competitors, which found Susan Boyle, Variety and Misplaced Voice Man, has began filming the upcoming collection and tickets to see the dwell auditions at the moment are obtainable.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know to date concerning the upcoming collection…

When is Britain’s Obtained Expertise again on TV?

An official airdate for the 2020 collection of Britain’s Obtained Expertise has not been introduced but, nevertheless, the dwell auditions are began in London on Saturday 18th January.

In earlier years, the present has began airing on ITV at the start of April, with the finale going down in June.

Who’re the presenters on Britain’s Obtained Expertise?

Britain’s favorite double act Ant & Dec are again to current the present this yr. The presenters, who’ve hosted the expertise competitors since its debut in 2007, are additionally identified for being the faces of I’m A Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway.

This collection shall be Anthony McPartlin’s second yr again on Britain’s Obtained Expertise after he stepped away from his TV commitments to get better from a painkiller habit in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the dwell reveals of the twelfth collection by himself.

The duo are reportedly set to signal a brand new £40 million cope with ITV to safe their roles on I’m A Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here!, BGT and Saturday Evening Takeaway.

Who’re the judges on Britain’s Obtained Expertise?

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comic David Walliams shall be returning to the BGT judging panel for one more yr of stunning, stunning and stellar auditions.

Amanda Holden, who has been a decide on the present since 2007, reportedly signed a £three million deal to proceed on BGT for one more three years at the start of this yr.

The place are the auditions going down?

BGT’s dwell auditions are going down in each London and Manchester over January and February. The London auditions will happen in The London Palladium, situated in Soho, and the Manchester auditions are being hosted by The Lowry – a theatre in Salford Quays.

Listed here are the dates and occasions that auditions are going down:

Auditions at The London Palladium:

Saturday 18 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Saturday 18 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Sunday 19 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Sunday 19 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Monday 20 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Monday 20 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Thursday 23 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Thursday 23nd January – 6.30pm

Auditions on the Lowry, in Manchester:

Wednesday 5 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Wednesday 5 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Thursday 6 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Thursday 6 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Friday 7 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Friday 7 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Sunday 9 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Sunday 9 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Monday 10 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Monday 10th February – 6.30pm

How can I get tickets to the dwell auditions?

In the event you fancy being within the viewers for the BGT auditions, you possibly can apply for tickets at The Applause Retailer web site, nevertheless a number of the dates have already bought out.

All tickets are free and viewers members are chosen on a first-come-first-served foundation. The minimal age restrict is 12 years previous and any youngsters below the age of 18 should be companied by an grownup.

When is the ultimate?

ITV has not but confirmed the date of the BGT finale, however in recent times, it came about at the start of June.

Who received the final collection of Britain’s Obtained Expertise?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery received the 2019 collection of the fact competitors along with his singing abilities. The 89-year-old turned the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since launched an album.

Magician Ben Hart got here in third place on the thirteenth collection and mentalist X, also called Marc Spelmann, got here in second.

Britain’s Obtained Expertise will air on ITV later this yr