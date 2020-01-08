When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 coming to the UK?

After being saved from cancellation within the US for a sixth season, fan-favourite cop comedy Brooklyn 9-9 has now been renewed for ANOTHER sequence of episodes.

However when is Brooklyn 9-9 season 7 coming to TV? When can we watch it within the UK? And what would possibly we anticipate from future episodes?

Discover out under.

When is Brooklyn 9-9 season 6 on Netflix?

When is Brooklyn 9-9 season 7 coming to UK TV?

NBC (who picked up the present final 12 months after it was dropped by Fox) has confirmed B99 will air within the US with a double episode on Thursday sixth February 2020.

It’s at present unknown when season 7 will air on E4, its UK channel, however based mostly on when season 6 arrived it’s more likely to seem in the direction of the tip of March 2020, simply over a month after the sequence airs within the States.

Presently, E4 continues to be exhibiting season 6 episodes for the primary time.

Is Brooklyn 9-9 season 7 on Netflix?



There’s in all probability an extended wait till we see B99 season seven on Netflix, as season 5 was solely added on eighth March 2019.

Assuming that timings play out equally subsequent 12 months, we are able to in all probability anticipate season 6 on Netflix in early 2020, with season seven solely turning up in 2021.

What’s Brooklyn 9-9 about?

Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson in Brooklyn 9-9 (e4, HF)

Brooklyn 9-9 follows the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police division as they resolve crime, catch dangerous guys and stand up to all kinds of antics of their free time.

The sequence centres round Jake Peralta, a wacky and immature detective who clashes along with his boss Captain Holt, when he’s not fixing instances with finest pal/companion Boyle, or making bets with rival-turned-wife Amy Santiago.

Was Brooklyn 9-9 cancelled?

It was certainly. FOX cancelled the present after 5 sequence, however after a large fan uproar the beloved comedy was rapidly revived by NBC simply days later. Season seven marks the sequence’ first renewal on NBC.

Who’s within the solid of Brooklyn 9-9?

Pictured: Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephaine Beatriz, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher

Andy Samberg leads the solid as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher enjoying his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his finest buddy and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his rival and love curiosity Amy Santiago.

Rounding out the solid is badass detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

Has Chelsea Peretti left Brooklyn 9-9?

Yep – sadly, self-obsessed desk employee Gina (Peretti) departed the sequence early in season six, with comic and actor Peretti leaving for barely mysterious causes.

Nonetheless, Gina did return for a visitor spot a couple of episodes after her official exit, so it’s attainable that she may come again for an additional cameo in season seven. By some means, we really feel like we haven’t seen the final of Peretti within the 9-9.