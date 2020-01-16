When is Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 on TV?

Whip out your rating playing cards for the brand new yr – Movie star Come Dine With Me is again for 2020. The culinary actuality collection is returning with a brand-new bunch of well-known faces, able to put their internet hosting abilities to the check.

Every episode will see a distinct movie star throw a cocktail party for his or her fellow contestants in a bid to win £1000 for a charity of their alternative.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable know in regards to the new collection:

When is Movie star Come Dine With Me 2020 on TV?

The movie star collection will air weekdays, beginning Monday 27th January at 7.30pm on E4.

This collection is working till February 14th, with a distinct group of celebrities competing towards one another to be the final word hosts at first of every week.

Who’re the celebrities participating in Movie star Come Dine With Me 2020?

Though Channel four has not but introduced the total line-up for this collection, the primary group of dinner friends has been revealed.

Love Islander Jack Fincham, boy band legend Abz Love and Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer will kick off the collection on Monday 27th January. They’ll be joined around the dinner desk by Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedy pairing Donna and Verona.

What is going to the celebrities be cooking?

Love Island winner Jack Fincham shall be serving up a menu of European bistro favourites to his movie star opponents on Monday 27th, deciding to attempt three dishes he’s by no means cooked earlier than.

Former 5 frontman Abz Love is internet hosting the group on Tuesday 28th on the Hackney dwelling he shares along with his mum. He plans to serve Turkish-inspired grub and get away a dance routine or two.

Wednesday 29th will see comedy duo Donna & Verona serve up a menu impressed by each Jamaica and Yorkshire. Their “Jamshire” menu consists of Salt Fish Quiche to begin, Curried Rooster in Yorkshire Pudding as a predominant and a Spice Rum Cake for dessert.

CBBC star Dani Harmer hosts the celebrities on Thursday 30th, regardless of “having never chopped an onion before.” At Dani’s “inner diva” themed banquet, she serves up Spaghetti Bolognese, Abz Love takes half in a cheese problem and Jack Fincham’s beatboxing abilities entertain the desk.

Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli will shut the competitors on Friday 31st with a menu impressed by his Italian heritage. He plans to woo his friends with unpronounceable programs, the best high-end substances, a uncooked starter and a shop-bought dessert.