When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released? What’s going to happen?

Netflix’s darkish tackle Sabrina the Teenage Witch turned out to be one of many shock hits of 2018, with the streaming service locking creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the forged right down to at the very least a 4 season run.

There’s a lot extra to return from the witches of Greendale – beginning with the third season, which is due out in early 2020.

Discover out the whole lot we all know in regards to the new season under.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season three launched on Netflix?

Excellent news – Netflix has introduced that season three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will arrive on Friday 24th January 2020:

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

Highlights from our day on set of @sabrinanetflix with the spectacular @KiernanShipka and forged. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three returns January 24 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ThzUSwwx3Z — NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) December 7, 2019

Manufacturing on season three (it shot again to again with season four) started in Vancouver on the finish of April, and ran by the summer season. We have been hoping to get the third block of episodes in time for Halloween (CAOS was Netflix’s massive present on the identical time in 2018), however that may have solely given the manufacturing staff six months to show round eight episodes. Nonetheless, not lengthy to attend now, although…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 extra episodes! Manufacturing begins subsequent yr and the following batch will air in two elements: Elements three & four. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Who’s within the forged?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, have been promoted to collection regulars for elements three and 4, as confirmed by Netflix’s See What’s Subsequent Twitter account.

#ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have been upped to collection common standing for Elements three and four! pic.twitter.com/osfjj9Ui8b — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

And what would Sabrina be with out, you realize, Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka will probably be again, together with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Devil), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Probability Perdomo (Ambrose).

What’s going to occur?

On the finish of season 2, Sabrina was planning to go to Hell to avoid wasting her boyfriend Nick, who had imprisoned the Darkish Lord in his physique there.

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence are intent on searching down Father Blackwood, and Zelda is the interim chief of the Church of Night time.

Is there a trailer?

Form of. Netflix not too long ago launched a spooky music video forward of the launch of season three which hints at how issues may play out for Sabrina and Nick. It additionally exhibits the gang forming a band and hints at the potential for Roz and Sabrina turning into cheerleaders.

Are there any set images from the brand new season?

Sure, Netflix has given followers a primary have a look at the brand new episodes, releasing these pictures of what awaits Sabrina and associates this season…