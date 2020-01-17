When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released? What’s going to happen?

Netflix’s darkish tackle Sabrina the Teenage Witch turned out to be one of many shock hits of 2018, with the streaming service locking creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the solid right down to not less than a 4 season run.

There’s loads extra to come back from the witches of Greendale – beginning with the third season, which is coming in January 2020.

Discover out all the pieces we all know in regards to the new season beneath.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season three launched on Netflix?

Excellent news – Netflix has introduced that season three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will arrive on Friday 24th January 2020:

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

Highlights from our day on set of @sabrinanetflix with the spectacular @KiernanShipka and solid. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three returns January 24 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ThzUSwwx3Z — NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) December 7, 2019

Manufacturing on season three (it shot again to again with season four) started in Vancouver on the finish of April, and ran by the summer time. We had been hoping to get the third block of episodes in time for Halloween (CAOS was Netflix’s huge present on the identical time in 2018), however that might have solely given the manufacturing staff six months to show round eight episodes. Nonetheless, not lengthy to attend now, although…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 extra episodes! Manufacturing begins subsequent 12 months and the following batch will air in two elements: Elements three & four. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Who’s within the solid?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, have been promoted to collection regulars for elements three and 4, as confirmed by Netflix’s See What’s Subsequent Twitter account.

#ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have been upped to collection common standing for Elements three and four! pic.twitter.com/osfjj9Ui8b — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

And what would Sabrina be with out, you understand, Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka will probably be again, together with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Devil), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Likelihood Perdomo (Ambrose).

What will occur?

On the finish of season 2, Sabrina was planning to go to Hell to avoid wasting her boyfriend Nick, who had imprisoned the Darkish Lord in his physique there.

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence are intent on looking down Father Blackwood, and Zelda is the interim chief of the Church of Night time.

Judging by the trailer, it seems to be like Sabrina will nonetheless need to juggle residing between two worlds, including frequent journeys to Hell to the combination. And naturally, we all know Sabrina isn’t one to let any misogynistic practices go unchallenged, regardless of how outdated or conventional, so she’s probably to present, properly, hell to whoever is in cost down there.

It additionally seems to be like Sabrina and Roz will be a part of Baxter Excessive’s cheer squad, with romance on the playing cards for Theo.

Is there a trailer?

Sure.

Netflix additionally launched a spooky music video forward of the launch of season three which hints at how issues would possibly play out for Sabrina and Nick.

Are there any set images from the brand new season?

Sure, Netflix has given followers a primary take a look at the brand new episodes, releasing these pictures of what awaits Sabrina and mates this season…