When is Christmas animation Mimi and the Mountain Dragon on TV?

As is custom, the festive season will see extra beloved youngsters’s tales delivered to life on TV screens in a wondrous animated format.

This 12 months, that features Michael Morpurgo’s Mimi and the Mountain Dragon, which BBC One has introduced as a part of their Christmas line-up.

When is Mimi and the Mountain Dragon on TV?

CONFIRMED: Mimi and the Mountain Dragon will air at three.20pm on Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day) on BBC One.

What’s Mimi and the Mountain Dragon about?

The charming story is ready within the mountains of Switzerland, the place a fearsome dragon lives and frightens the residents of a small village under. Nevertheless, when a younger woman finds a child dragon in her woodshed, she bravely decides to make the troublesome journey up the mountain to return it to its mom.

Who’s concerned within the particular?

The variation shall be set to classical music composed by Rachel Portman, who received an Academy Award for her work on the 1996 comedy Emma. The music shall be carried out by the BBC’s Philharmonic orchestra with assist from The Hallé’s choir singers.

In the meantime, the animation is predicated on unique illustrations by youngsters’s creator Emily Gravett.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon was impressed by a visit to Switzerland that Morpurgo had taken some years earlier than and he’ll seem at the start of the particular to supply a short introduction.

He mentioned in a press release: “Many years ago, in the Engadine Valley in Switzerland, I saw village children in red hats, cracking whips, ringing cowbells, banging drums, creating a great cacophony of noise, as they paraded up through the village. I asked why this was happening. They are driving away wicked spirits, I was told. So began my story of Mimi And The Mountain Dragon.”

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon will run for 25 minutes in complete.