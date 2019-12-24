When is Cinderella: After Ever After on Sky this Christmas?

What occurs after the fairytale ends? That’s the query behind Sky’s new Christmas particular Cinderella: After Ever After, which stars David Walliams and Sian Gibson because the (un)completely happy couple.

The family-friendly TV film begins with the marriage of Prince Charming and his bride Cinderella – however she quickly realises that their married life is perhaps considerably trickier than she’d hoped. And what is going to her Depraved Stepmother do subsequent?

When is Cinderella: After Ever After on TV?

Cinderella: After Ever After will air on Tuesday 24th December 2019 (Christmas Eve) at 8pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

There will likely be a repeat on Christmas Day at 5pm.

???? Do not miss Cinderella: After Ever After, starring @davidwalliams, this Christmas Eve on Sky One!

#CinderellaAfterEverAfter pic.twitter.com/qe2UeheIyD — Sky One (@SkyOne) December 9, 2019

What’s After Ever After about?

As Sky places it, “The anarchic 60-minute Christmas particular begins the place the fairy story ends; Cinderella (Sian Gibson) has simply married her Prince Charming (David Walliams), however quickly has a impolite awakening when she realises married life isn’t all it’s cracked as much as be when you could have an image-obsessed, floss-dancing, hip-hop rapping husband.

“Perhaps a glass slipper fitting your foot is not sufficient grounds for a lifelong commitment after all?”

With loads of humour and heat (and fairly a number of fart jokes), After Ever After follows Cinderella as she fights to avoid wasting her new father-in-law the King (Sir Tom Courtenay) from the clutches of her evil stepmother Madame Blackheart (Celia Imrie), who – together with ugly stepsisters Dumbella and Rubella – is set to hold out a brand new evil plan.

And Cinderella is perhaps uncertain about her new husband, however no less than she has her trustworthy pal Buttons the mouse (Kevin Bishop) to assist.

David Walliams stated: “When you read a story to a child and it ends ‘they lived happily ever after’ the child often asks what happened next? Now, for the first time in history, we will reveal what happened next for Cinderella, Prince Charming and the Wicked Stepmother. What happened, ‘After Ever After’?”

Who’s within the solid of After Ever After?

David Walliams stars as an exceedingly-vain Prince Charming. Walliams is thought for exhibits together with Little Britain, Britain’s Bought Expertise, and Come Fly With Me; he’s additionally a bestselling kids’s writer of books together with Gangster Granny, The Boy within the Costume and Grandpa’s Nice Escape – and continuously seems in kids’s TV exhibits.

He’s joined by Sian Gibson as Cinderella. The actress co-starred in (and co-wrote) Peter Kay’s Automotive Share, and has just lately appeared in The Reluctant Landlord.

Tom Courtenay performs Prince Charming’s befuddled dad, the King. Courtenay is 82 years outdated and has a protracted profession on stage and display, with credit together with The Loneliness of the Lengthy Distance Runner, Physician Zhivago, and Unforgotten.

The position of the “Wicked Stepmother” Madame Blackheart is performed by Celia Imrie, who labored intently with Victoria Wooden on exhibits together with Dinner Women. Apart from her theatre work, she’s appeared within the new Mamma Mia film (because the Vice Chancellor), Patrick Melrose, The perfect Unique Marigold Resort, and Nanny McPhee.

Kevin Bishop voices Buttons the Mouse. The comic’s credit embrace Within the Lengthy Run, Porridge, and self-titled The Kevin Bishop Present.

Matthew Steer performs a tongue-twisting Herald, Ellen Thomas is the Fairy Godmother, Ruth Bratt performs ugly stepsister Dumbella, and Camille Ucan performs her stepsister Rubella.