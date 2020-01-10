When is Cold Feet season 9 on TV?

The Bafta-winning comedy drama Chilly Toes, which follows 5 buddies of their fifties, is returning to our screens for a ninth season subsequent 12 months — with stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson all set to return to Manchester for an additional sequence.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s good to find out about Chilly Toes season 9…

Chilly Toes is about to return to ITV on Monday 13 January 2020.

Filming started on ninth September 2019.

SERIES 9 STARTED SHOOTING TODAY! ???? #ColdFeet @ITV pic.twitter.com/zSbDvzfqRB — Chilly Toes (@ColdFeetTV) September 9, 2019

What’s going to occur in Chilly Toes season 9?

On the finish of sequence eight, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was receiving most cancers therapy, with the help of husband Pete (John Thomson). She had additionally simply confronted the loss of life of her buddy and fellow affected person Charlie.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series,” creator Mike Bullen mentioned of Jenny’s storyline. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.”

In the meantime the gang had simply learnt in regards to the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) who’re adjusting to blended household life, whereas David (Robert Bathurst) was making an attempt to place his life again collectively after difficulties at work.

Pete feels caught in the midst of his feuding buddies, whereas Jenny’s most cancers therapy involves a detailed.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill mentioned: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

Kenton Allen, CEO of manufacturing firm Large Discuss, added: “As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with – and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show.”

Returning alongside the 5 leads for the following sequence are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning visitor stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Sequence 9 additionally welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Journey) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Is there a trailer for Chilly Toes season 9?

Sure, you possibly can watch the trailer (which debuted solely on HEARALPUBLICIST) beneath.