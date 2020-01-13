When is Cold Feet season 9 on TV?

The Bafta-winning comedy drama Chilly Ft, which follows 5 associates of their fifties, is returning to our screens for a ninth season — with stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson all set to take up their roles in ITV’s iconic sequence.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential learn about Chilly Ft season 9…

Chilly Ft ends with a dying and excessive drama – however will it return for one more sequence?

Meet the forged of Chilly Ft

When is Chilly Ft season 9 on TV?

Chilly Ft is about to return to ITV on Monday 13 January 2020.

Filming started on ninth September 2019.

What is going to occur in Chilly Ft season 9?

On the finish of sequence eight, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was receiving most cancers remedy, with the assist of husband Pete (John Thomson). She had additionally simply confronted the dying of her pal and fellow affected person Charlie.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series,” creator Mike Bullen stated of Jenny’s storyline. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.”

In the meantime the gang had simply learnt concerning the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) who’re adjusting to blended household life, whereas David (Robert Bathurst) was trying to place his life again collectively after difficulties at work.

Pete feels caught in the course of his feuding associates, whereas Jenny’s most cancers remedy involves an in depth.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill stated: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

Kenton Allen, CEO of manufacturing firm Massive Speak, added: “As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with – and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show.”

Returning alongside the 5 leads for the following sequence are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning visitor stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Sequence 9 additionally welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Journey) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Is there a trailer for Chilly Ft season 9?

Sure, you may watch the trailer (which debuted completely on HEARALPUBLICIST) beneath.