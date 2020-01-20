When is Cold Feet series 9 on TV?

The Bafta-winning comedy drama Chilly Ft, which follows 5 pals (now of their fifties), is at the moment airing its ninth season — with stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson all set to take up their roles in ITV’s iconic collection.

Right here’s every part you could learn about Chilly Ft season 9…

When is Chilly Ft season 9 on TV?

New episodes of Chilly Ft air on ITV on Mondays at 9pm. The subsequent episode is due on Monday 20th January 2020 at 9pm.

You too can watch new episodes of Chilly Ft on ITV Hub after they air.

What is going to occur in Chilly Ft season 9?

On the finish of collection eight, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was receiving most cancers therapy, with the assist of husband Pete (John Thomson). She had additionally simply confronted the dying of her pal and fellow affected person Charlie.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series,” creator Mike Bullen stated of Jenny’s storyline. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.”

In the meantime the gang had simply learnt concerning the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) who’re adjusting to blended household life, whereas David (Robert Bathurst) was making an attempt to place his life again collectively after difficulties at work.

Pete feels caught in the midst of his feuding pals, whereas Jenny’s most cancers therapy involves an in depth.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill stated: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

Kenton Allen, CEO of manufacturing firm Huge Speak, added: “As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with – and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show.”

Returning alongside the 5 leads for the subsequent collection are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning visitor stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Sequence 9 additionally welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Journey) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Is there a trailer for Chilly Ft season 9?

Sure, you possibly can watch the trailer (which debuted solely on HEARALPUBLICIST) under.