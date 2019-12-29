When is David Tennant true crime drama Des on ITV?

David Tennant is without doubt one of the most ubiquitous faces on TV – and the Scottish actor is again for one more new drama in 2020.

ITV true crime drama Des focuses on real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen. Right here’s all the pieces you want to know in regards to the upcoming sequence…

When is Des on TV?

As issues stand we don’t have an official begin date for the present – but it surely appears to be like like a late autumn date may very well be seemingly, so count on to see the present throughout three episodes in the direction of the tip of 2020.

We’ll replace this web page as and after we get extra detailed data.

What’s Des about?

The sequence will inform the story of the arrest and trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, often known as Des, by the prism of three totally different males – Nilsen himself, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay, and biographer Brian Masters.

ITV guarantees that the sequence will discover the non-public penalties of coming into contact with a person like Nilsen – who murdered a number of boys and younger males in his flat from 1978 to 1983 and went undetected till police have been referred to as following reviews of human fragments of flesh and bone clogging the drains.

The broadcaster says, “Des will explore how a man like Nilsen was able to prey on the young and vulnerable in 1980s Britain. The series will not only highlight the police investigation and trial but also the effect of the media coverage on public perceptions of the victims at the time, raising questions of just how far have we really come since then.”

Who stars in Des?

David Tenant, who appears to be like to have undergone one thing of a metamorphosis for the present, leads the forged, enjoying Dennis Nilsen. Clear shaven and donning glasses – Tennant appears to be like pretty chilling because the infamous killer.

Tenant is joined by a wealth of extremely regarded British actors, together with Daniel Mays (Line of Obligation), as DCI Peter Jay, Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies) as Brian Masters, along with Ron Cook dinner (Mr Selfridge) and Faye McKeever (Trollied).

The forged is rounded out by Chanel Cresswell, Barry Ward, Tony Means, Bronagh Waugh, Laurie Kynaston, Ross Anderson, Ben Bailey Smith, Jay Simpson, Silas Carson, Stuart McQuarrie, Jamie Parker, Lex Shrapnel, Gerard Horan, Joel Morris, Jonathan Coy, Amy Sales space-Metal, Ken Bones, Andrew Woodall and Amaka Okafor.

Is there a trailer?

No trailer has been launched to this point, however we’ll submit one right here as quickly because it’s made obtainable.