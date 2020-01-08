When is Dead To Me season 2 released ? What’s going to happen?

Useless To Me, a black comedy on Netflix that has been referred to as “the darker version of Grace & Frankie”, has been successful since season one was launched in Could 2019.

The collection stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two ladies who meet at a grief counselling seminar and develop into quick pals.

Will the present return for a second season? Take a look at every thing we find out about the way forward for Useless To Me under.

Has Netflix picked the present up for season 2?

Sure! Christina Applegate introduced the information on Twitter, together with a pic of her and co-star Linda Cardellini.

“My girl, we got more time together,” she wrote. “I love you.”

My woman We received extra time collectively. I like you pic.twitter.com/S7xdFj6mzk — christina applegate (@1capplegate) June four, 2019

When is Useless to Me season 2’s launch date?

The present was renewed lower than a month after season one launched, so we’re anticipating issues to occur good and rapidly.

Season one dropped at first of Could 2019, and with all going to plan, we anticipate season 2 will arrive in Spring/Summer season 2020.

Who might be within the forged for Useless To Me season 2?

We all know for positive that Applegate and Cardellini might be again – however we’ll have to attend and see if anybody else indicators on for the second run. Might James Marsden return, too? Extra on that under…

What might occur in Useless To Me season 2?

The primary season of Useless To Me ended on a serious cliffhanger, with Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) standing over the lifeless physique of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) – and Jen is seemingly the one who shot him.

Nevertheless, creator Liz Feldman says that the ending “is not exactly what you think”, and that “Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out” whether or not or not Jen killed Steve.

A bait-and-switch could be in-step with the remainder of the present: season one was full of shocking twists and turns, commonly subverting viewers’ expectations. The most important of those was the revelation that Judy, Jen’s new pal, was chargeable for the hit-and-run that left her husband lifeless.

“There’s an evening of the score and there’s a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some ways, a role reversal,” Feldman informed The Hollywood Reporter. “This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of grief, loss, forgiveness and friendship. So suffice to say, there will be more darkness.”

