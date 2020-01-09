When is Death in Paradise back on BBC One?

Death in Paradise is again with one other collection – and many extra homicide mysteries to unravel within the Caribbean sunshine as we watch on from our sofas within the gloomy British winter.

Right here’s what that you must know concerning the new collection, when it’s on, who’s in it and what we’d anticipate to see…

When is Death in Paradise again on TV?

Death in Paradise returns on Thursday ninth January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One.

New 12 months’s Eve celebrations are minimize brief on Saint Marie this yr in #DeathInParadise. A brand new collection begins subsequent Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/WY5ToETOow — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 2, 2020

Will there be one other collection of Death in Paradise?

Death in Paradise will return for not one however TWO extra collection, filming as soon as once more in Guadaloupe.

The BBC1 crime drama has been recommissioned for a ninth and tenth outing following its eighth profitable run, with a consolidated viewers of eight.9 million for the 2019 collection premiere.

Thrilling information! Death in Paradise has been re-commissioned for TWO MORE collection!! We’re so joyful that you can be seeing far more of the Honoré police group on Saint Marie!#DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/aAdK8A6t9L — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 28, 2019

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, stated: “We are delighted to announce that Death in Paradise is coming back to BBC1. The show is a jewel in our roster of top drama and we are thrilled that it’s returning.”

Kris Marshall would “unequivocally” like to return to Death in Paradise for a cameo

“We’re excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen,” added Tim Key, government producer at Purple Planet Photos.

He added: “We’re thrilled to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew getting to work on more ingenious murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun. We can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve got in store for series nine – there are some big surprises coming.”

Why is Ardal O’Hanlon leaving Death in Paradise?

We’ll be saying goodbye to Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney after three years heading up Saint Marie’s police power.

The Irish actor arrived in collection six, and will depart halfway via the upcoming ninth collection.

“I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney,” he stated in a press release. “It’s been a vastly rewarding and unforgettable expertise, working with extremely proficient actors, administrators and crew whereas discovering a magical a part of the world.

“However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I’m confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!”

It’s nonetheless a thriller whether or not DI Jack Mooney can be leaving the island or peace or if he may turn out to be the present’s newest homicide sufferer…

When does Ralf Little change him on Death in Paradise?

Ralf Little is ready to take over from Ardal O’Hanlon within the upcoming collection.

Little (who was on HEARALPUBLICIST’s shortlist for the job) will tackle the function of DI Neville Parker, a Manchester detective dispatched to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie when a lady from his residence metropolis is murdered.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little stated. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

Death in Paradise initially starred Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, however he was changed by Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, who was in flip changed with Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ralf to the team – he’s not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on set we knew the show was in safe hands,” government producer Tim Key added. “Neville is a true fish out of water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test him to the core. We’re hugely excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker.”

Is Madeleine becoming a member of Death in Paradise full time because the “new Florence”?

Sure! Regardless of a barely ambiguous ending to collection eight, the BBC has now confirmed that DS Madeleine Dumas is right here to remain – and actress Aude Legastelois can be a collection common.

Having arrived in Saint Marie to analyze Florence’s taking pictures and make a report on DI Jack Mooney’s uncommon crime-solving strategies, Madeleine made her debut within the final two episodes of collection eight. She was quickly drafted in to assist the group remedy a seemingly-impossible homicide and started to fall in love with the island.

Becoming a member of the Honoré Police, Madeleine takes the place of DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) as Jack’s second-in-command.

Aude Legastelois stated: “I’m thrilled that I’ve been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I can’t wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further.”

Who will star in Death in Paradise collection 9?

Full forged listing: Death in Paradise collection eight

Ardal O’Hanlon returns as lead detective DI Jack Mooney (for now), heading up the group on the Saint Marie police power which additionally consists of Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos), and newcomer DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois).

Don Warrington is again to play Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, whereas Elizabeth Bourgine performs bar proprietor Catherine Bordey.

Joséphine Jobert will NOT return as DS Florence Cassell after her dramatic exit in direction of the top of collection eight, though hopefully our forged will make some off-screen visits to see her in Martinique.

It additionally appears that Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) who left earlier than the start of collection eight, is not going to be making a comeback. Based on Jack Mooney, he’s presently on a crusing journey all over the world along with his long-lost father.

Who’re the visitor stars for Death in Paradise in 2020?

Death in Paradise visitor forged introduced

The BBC promised a “star-studded array of guest cast” for collection 9, they usually have delivered.

Adrian Edmondson can be enjoying a person referred to as Charles Crabtree, who witnesses an assault – however is probably not telling the entire fact about what occurred.

EastEnders star Nina Wadia joins as Anna, who’s a possible love curiosity for DI Jack Mooney.

Different actors who’ll be showing within the new collection embrace Steve Pemberton, Javone Prince, Jade Anouka, Alexander Vlahos, Nell Hudson, Samuel West, and Samantha Bond.