When is Doctor Who season 12 on TV? What’s going to happen? Who’s in the cast?

Jodie Whittaker and her Physician Who workforce have wrapped on filming for the brand new collection, the enhancing is completed, the eventually… the collection is underway!

At 6.55pm on New Yr’s Day within the UK on BBC One the Physician returned – and as ever there are numerous questions that should be answered. It’s known as Physician WHO in spite of everything!

So what is going to the Physician stand up to? Who’s she travelling with, and how much baddies would possibly she be going through? Are the Cybermen the one basic foes, or will the Daleks be again in motion as nicely?

Take a look at all the pieces we learn about Physician Who season 12 beneath…

When is Physician Who season 12 coming again to TV?

The sci-fi collection returned at 6.55pm on Wednesday 1st January 2020, aka New Yr’s Day. Following that the collection will return to a weekly Sunday night launch date (because it did in 2018), that means there’s only some days between the primary and second episodes.

It’s additionally been confirmed that the primary story (written by Chris Chibnall and titled Spyfall) will likely be a two-parter, so at the least followers received’t have to attend too lengthy to see what occurs subsequent…

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” BBC director of Content material Charlotte Moore mentioned in a 2018 press launch.

“I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures.”

Is there a Physician Who season 12 trailer?

Sure – there are two! After weeks of ready the primary trailer arrived in November 2019, and it confirmed an action-packed, alien-stuffed collection of adventures for the Physician and her associates.

Additionally debuting a new-look Cyberman and loads of intriguing hints about what to anticipate from the collection, it’s a must-watch – so why not lookup and do this now?

And once you’re completed with that, in early December the BBC additionally launched a shock second trailer, which provides a greater take a look at a couple of monsters and different challenges confronted by the Physician and firm.

That’s a wrap, we’ve completed filming! Are you prepared for Sequence 12? #DoctorWho ???? pic.twitter.com/X8PFbdEyeK — Physician Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 19, 2019

You can too catch a glimpse of some new units and scenes within the wrap video above.

Watch this area… #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/nOwplNpQY9 — Physician Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) October 31, 2019

On the finish of October, the BBC tweeted out an intriguing picture of the Physician’s shadow suggesting we should always “watch this space,” and later doubled down on on the tease with a brief trailer that promised extra info on the finish of November.

Make House… 23.11.19 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/5oGC7V2OUx — Physician Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 10, 2019

As any Physician Who fan is aware of, the 23rd November is the anniversary of the collection’ first ever episode again in 1963, so it’s not stunning the BBC selected at the present time to launch the primary trailer.

What’s the first episode of Physician Who season 12 known as? What’s it about?

The primary two-part episode (written by showrunner Chris Chibnall) will likely be known as Spyfall, an obvious riff on James Bond film Skyfall – and we have now a couple of different concepts about what it might imply as we’ve defined elsewhere…

In line with the BBC’s official episode synopsis, “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. MI6 turns to the only people who can help: The Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe for answers, attacks come from all sides. Earth’s security rests on the team’s shoulders, but where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them?”

A few official clips from the episode have been launched exhibiting off the large visitor stars, together with Lenny Henry – who seems to be taking part in a Bond villain-like millionaire known as Daniel Barton – being investigated by companions Yaz and Ryan.

Stephen Fry’s spymaster “C” has additionally been unveiled, enlisting the Physician and her associates on a top-secret mission…

Will there be a Physician Who Christmas particular in 2019?

It appears to be like like there’ll – however not till Christmas 2020.

“You will get a special – at the end of the series, yes,” Physician Who boss Chris Chibnall advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists when requested if there was a Christmas particular developing.

In different phrases, there’s no particular in late 2019 or for New Yr’s Day 2020, however there in all probability will likely be one for Christmas 2020. No less than this yr we’ll get an episode on New Yr’s Day although!

So, followers of Christmas specials seem like they could have to attend a complete yr. One of the best issues come to those who wait and all that.

Will there be one other season from showrunner Chris Chibnall after Physician Who season 12?

Apparently, sure! Chris Chibnall has revealed that work has already begun on collection 13, albeit within the very early levels, whereas refuting claims that he was quitting Physician Who.

“It’s categorically untrue [that I’m leaving],” Chibnall advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different press throughout a go to to Physician Who’s Cardiff set. “We’re already planning the next series after this series.”

Who’s within the forged for Physician Who season 12?

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry (Getty)

Thirteenth Physician Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis workforce Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return, together with showrunner Chibnall behind the scenes.

“We can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall mentioned. “Brilliant!”

One of many main additions to the forged for collection 12 is Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan, who has beforehand appeared as authentic Physician Who director Waris Hussein within the Mark Gatiss-penned tv movie An Journey in House and Time.

Dhawan was initially billed as taking part in a personality known as O, a former British intelligence officer who had been investigating alien life however in a twist for the ages it was revealed he would really be taking part in the Physician’s best foe – the Grasp.

The Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) in Physician Who BBC

It has additionally been confirmed that nationwide treasure Stephen Fry (above) and one other nationwide treasure Sir Lenny Henry (additionally above) will seem within the collection’ opening episode taking part in a spymaster and a villain, whereas ER’s Goran Višnjić and Hustle’s Robert Glenister will be a part of for one more story as Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

“Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement,” Fry mentioned of his casting.

“It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who,” agreed Henry, who has beforehand labored with Jodie Whittaker and collection boss Chris Chibnall on ITV drama Broadchurch.

“The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.”

Goran Višnjić and Robert Glenister (Getty)

“I first appeared in Doctor Who in The Caves of Androzani at the tender age of 24 in 1984,” Glenister mentioned.

“35 years later I got to be in it again at the not so tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

On his half within the present, Višnjić mentioned: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favorite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show.”

“And it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who beforehand starred in Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures) appeared within the collection 12 trailer taking part in an insect-like alien, who is known as Queen Skithra.

James Buckley (podcast screenshot)

It’s additionally been confirmed that Inbetweeners star James Buckley will seem in one of many episodes, after the actor had apparently been noticed on set in a colored wig and including a Physician Who credit score to his on-line Highlight CV.

Additionally including a Physician Who credit score to his CV has been the breakout star of Russell T Davies’ Years & Years, Maxim Baldry, who is outwardly filming for the collection as of July 2019. In the meantime Breaking Dangerous star Laura Fraser has been confirmed to star in an as but unspecified position.

One other little bit of casting we all know, although, is that the mom of TV presenter Ben Fogle is about to have an element within the new collection, a reality Fogle lately revealed in a response to the choice to scrap free license charges for sure over-75s. Referred to as Julia Foster, Fogle’s mom is anticipated to seem in the identical episode because the Judoon.

Who’s writing Physician Who season 12?

Physician Who collection 12’s writing workforce has been confirmed, and there are a couple of returning faces alongside some new expertise.

Vinay Patel, Ed Hime and Pete McTighe are all returning to pen an episode this yr, whereas the newcomers are Nina Metivier (who beforehand labored as a script editor on the collection), Emmerdale’s Maxine Alderton and award-winning playwright Charlene James.

“We’re thrilled that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most exciting and dynamic talent working in television,” head author Chris Chibnall mentioned in a launch.

“Along with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is crammed with British television’s brightest writers and directors: we’ve adored working with them, and can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they’ve created!”

It’s anticipated that Chibnall will pen 4 episodes, whereas the visitor writers ship a script every.

Who’s the Grasp?

Physician Who – the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan)

In a wonderful and sudden twist in the direction of the tip of the primary episode, it was revealed that the Physician’s best enemy, the Grasp had returned to plague her as soon as once more – with Sacha Dhawan taking part in the Time Lord.

Just like the Physician, the character has been performed by a variety of actors over the present’s prolonged run, together with Roger Delgado, John Simm and Michelle Gomez. He’s additionally a renegade Time Lord and the antithesis of the Physician his primary purpose is to regulate the universe, whereas making the Physician endure as a lot as potential alongside the best way. We go into extra element concerning the character right here.

Are the Daleks again in Physician Who?

Nicely, it appears possible – followers have noticed the tinpot terrors filming in Bristol on the Clifton Suspension bridge, with scenes about demonstrating the brand new “Recon Dalek” mannequin launched in New Yr’s Day particular Decision being blown aside by the extra conventional gold Daleks. However who is aware of? Given how secret Physician Who usually retains these items, it might all be a little bit of misdirection…

And in December, Chris Chibnall appeared to disclaim that the well-known villains could be that includes within the collection, telling Leisure Weekly, “I wouldn’t expect Daleks this series, no. I’m being serious. You might want to expect Cybermen though.”

Are the Cybermen returning to Physician Who?

The most recent hearsay to swirl across the collection is that basic foes The Cybermen will return to menace the Physician within the new collection, in a 19th-century-set episode that can see them encourage writer Mary Shelley to create the character of Frankenstein.

When contacted by HEARALPUBLICIST about the opportunity of the Cybermen’s return the BBC declined to remark, so we could have to observe this area to see if the silvery cyborgs will likely be again to tackle Jodie Whittaker simply three years after being vanquished by her predecessor Peter Capaldi.

What is going to occur in Physician Who collection 12?

Mandip Gill (Richard Grassie)

The top of the 2019 New Yr’s Day particular doesn’t give a lot away about what we’d anticipate from future episodes: the Physician and her workforce merely fly away from Sheffield once more to proceed their adventures.

“Where to next?” asks companion Yaz (Mandip Gill).

“I was thinking…everywhere,” the Physician replies.

Nonetheless, some particulars from collection 12’s capturing have revealed that one episode will cope with early 20th-century wartime Paris, whereas the primary two-parter (with visitor stars Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry) includes espionage and British spy companies.

One other hearsay claims that within the new collection the Physician will tackle some environmental points , particularly the scourge of single-use plastics that’s been a part of public debate for the previous couple of months. Whereas the BBC has declined to touch upon the hypothesis, it does seem to be the proper story for plastic villains The Autons to return…

And Chris Chibnall has additionally dropped a couple of hints about what to anticipate from collection 12. At a query and reply session, he was requested whether or not we’d ever see Mandip Gill’s character Yaz return to her profession as a police officer.

“That’s a really good question,” he advised the group. “I think that some of these questions may be answered in the forthcoming season….”

Lastly some extra motion for Yaz? Signal us up.

And naturally, we all know at the least one villain who’s returning for the brand new collection…

Who’re the Judoon?

It’s been revealed that rhino-like thugs the Judoon are returning to the collection in 2020, with Whittaker’s Physician and her workforce going through off with them in Gloucester as they enact some form of “deadly mission,” based on the BBC.

“No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe,” collection showrunner Chris Chibnall mentioned.

“If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: one of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series.”

The identical episode can also be set to incorporate Physician Foster and Silk star Neil Stuke in an as-yet-unknown position, the primary visitor star formally introduced for the twelfth rebooted collection that’s at the moment filming.

“We’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as a guest star,” Chibnall continued.

“We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor.”

First showing in 2007 in David Tennant’s second collection (particularly the episode Smith and Jones), the Judoon cropped up a couple of extra instances through the years (together with in child-friendly spin-off the Sarah-Jane Adventures), final popping up in Peter Capaldi’s penultimate collection for a few cameos.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a brand new Physician Who costume?

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who (BBC Photos)

Apparently the Thirteenth Physician will get some new variations on her look within the new collection, sporting a darker overcoat (and matching socks) for at the least one episode as an alternative of the sky-blue quantity she’s worn so far.

Jodie Whittaker has additionally been noticed on set in a brand new jumper with rainbow-coloured cuffs that echoes the liner of her coat, nevertheless it’s unclear if it is a new costume alternative or one thing that Whittaker owns personally that simply so occurs to share design particulars.

Is Physician Who season 12 at the moment filming?

No – manufacturing has already concluded on the brand new collection of episodes, with the workforce filming at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff and on location during the last 10 months.

“We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall mentioned in late 2019.

“We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences.”

#DoctorWho is again in manufacturing! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vouZZfMuTV — Physician Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 23, 2019

The collection shot in South Africa for a few weeks, as revealed on Physician Who’s social media accounts. Components of Cardiff and South Wales had been reworked right into a Sheffield police station, the streets of Paris and a London authorities constructing to this point, whereas Gloucester has been the setting for a Judoon invasion.

Why is there such a protracted wait for brand new Physician Who episodes?

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who: The Tsuranga Conundrum (BBC)

Most followers would have anticipated the subsequent collection to debut in autumn 2019, roughly a yr after collection 12 started airing on BBC1, so they could be confused as to why there’s such a delay.

There’s no official line from the BBC concerning the lengthy lead-in, nevertheless it’s possible the company and Chibnall’s workforce simply determined the manufacturing window was too quick to ship the collection.

Will any extra basic monsters come again?

Physician Who monsters in The Pandorica Opens (BBC)

Chibnall has steered that the return of the Daleks in Decision might be simply the primary basic Who monster to make a comeback, with others (such because the Cybermen, the Sontarans or the Ice Warriors) potential candidates for tales within the 2020 collection.

(The Judoon, regardless of having appeared a couple of instances within the fashionable collection, had no presence within the basic episodes, so don’t apply for this instance).

When pushed on the opportunity of different basic monsters, he requested: “Well, did you like it that we brought back the Dalek in that one?”

Confronted with cheers from the group, he teased: “Well, maybe we’ll do some more then… I’ll have a think.”

He additionally defined that the absence of outdated villains in collection 11 was partially an try and make the primary Dalek we see Whittaker face have extra impression, so who is aware of? Perhaps he’s using the identical technique for another well-known villains.

Physician Who continues on BBC1 on Sunday at 7pm