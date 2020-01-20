When is Doctor Who season 12 on TV? What’s going to happen? Who’s in the cast?

Jodie Whittaker and her Physician Who workforce are at the moment zipping round time and house fixing issues and saving lives, and we’re virtually midway by way of the BBC sci-fi drama’s twelfth fashionable collection.

As ever there are various questions that should be answered – it’s referred to as Physician WHO in spite of everything – so what’s going to the Physician rise up to? Who’s she travelling with, and what sort of baddies would possibly she be going through? Who or what’s the Timeless Little one? Are the Cybermen the one basic foes, or will the Daleks be again in motion as properly?

Try every part we learn about Physician Who season 12 beneath…

When is Physician Who season 12 coming again to TV?

The sci-fi collection returned at 6.55pm on Wednesday 1st January 2020, aka New Yr’s Day.

Following that the collection went again to a weekly Sunday night launch date (because it did in 2018), and the following episode (Episode 5, referred to as Fugitive of the Judoon) airs on Sunday 28th January at 7.10pm.

Is there a Physician Who season 12 trailer?

Sure – there are literally fairly a number of! The latest (above) hints at what’s to come back within the second half of the collection together with new monsters, some severe companion angst and a few nasty-looking Cybermen.

Previous to this, the primary trailer arrived in November 2019, and it confirmed an action-packed, alien-stuffed collection of adventures for the Physician and her buddies.

Additionally debuting a new-look Cyberman and loads of intriguing hints about what to anticipate from the collection, it’s a must-watch – so why not search for and try this now?

And whenever you’re finished with that, in early December the BBC additionally launched a shock second trailer, which provides a greater take a look at a number of monsters and different challenges confronted by the Physician and firm.

You may also catch a glimpse of some new units and scenes within the wrap video above.

On the finish of October, the BBC tweeted out an intriguing picture of the Physician’s shadow suggesting we must always “watch this space,” and later doubled down on on the tease with a brief trailer that promised extra info on the finish of November.

As any Physician Who fan is aware of, the 23rd November is the anniversary of the collection’ first ever episode again in 1963, so it’s not stunning the BBC selected this present day to launch the primary trailer.

What’s the subsequent episode of Physician Who season 12 referred to as? What’s it about?

The following episode, referred to as Fugitive of the Judoon, sees rhino-faced house police The Judoon invade Gloucester within the 21st Century, requiring the Physician and her buddies to try to maintain them again as they work out who precisely they’re making an attempt to trace down.

The episode is written by Demons of the Punjab’s Vinay Patel alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Will there be a Physician Who Christmas particular in 2019?

It appears to be like like there’ll – however not till Christmas 2020.

“You will get a special – at the end of the series, yes,” Physician Who boss Chris Chibnall informed HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists when requested if there was a Christmas particular arising.

In different phrases, there’s no particular in late 2019 or for New Yr’s Day 2020, however there most likely will likely be one for Christmas 2020. At the very least this yr we’ll get an episode on New Yr’s Day although!

So, followers of Christmas specials appear like they might have to attend a complete yr. One of the best issues come to those who wait and all that.

Will there be one other season from showrunner Chris Chibnall after Physician Who season 12?

Apparently, sure! Chris Chibnall has revealed that work has already begun on collection 13, albeit within the very early phases, whereas refuting claims that he was quitting Physician Who.

“It’s categorically untrue [that I’m leaving],” Chibnall informed HEARALPUBLICIST and different press throughout a go to to Physician Who’s Cardiff set. “We’re already planning the next series after this series.”

Who’s within the forged for Physician Who season 12?

BBC

The Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) in Physician WhoThirteenth Physician Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis workforce Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return, together with showrunner Chibnall behind the scenes.

“We can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall mentioned. “Brilliant!”

One of many main additions to the forged for collection 12 is Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan, who has beforehand appeared as unique Physician Who director Waris Hussein within the Mark Gatiss-penned tv movie An Journey in Area and Time.

Dhawan was initially billed as enjoying a personality referred to as O, a former British intelligence officer who had been investigating alien life however in a twist for the ages it was revealed he would really be enjoying the Physician’s best foe – the Grasp. At time of writing the Grasp is trapped in one other dimension, however we’re positive he gained’t be for lengthy…

Different confirmed upcoming visitor stars embody Matthew McNulty, Warren Brown and Ian Gelder (whose mysterious character might tie again to the Timeless Little one thriller) whereas Years and Years star Maxim Baldry (beneath) has been rumoured for an element in an upcoming Mary Shelley-based episode.

And loads of big-name actors have already appeared on this collection of the sci-fi drama.

Nationwide treasures Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry appeared within the collection’ opening episode enjoying a spymaster and a villain, whereas ER’s Goran Višnjić and Hustle’s Robert Glenister joined for one more story as Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who beforehand starred in Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures) appeared in the identical episode as Višnjić and Glenister enjoying the alien queen of the Skithra, whereas the Inbetweeners’ James Buckley popped up as a mechanic referred to as Nevi in episode three alongside Breaking Dangerous’s Laura Fraser.

Who’s writing Physician Who season 12?

Physician Who collection 12’s writing workforce has been confirmed, and there are a number of returning faces alongside some new expertise.

Vinay Patel, Ed Hime and Pete McTighe are all returning to pen an episode this yr, whereas the newcomers are Nina Metivier (who beforehand labored as a script editor on the collection), Emmerdale’s Maxine Alderton and award-winning playwright Charlene James.

“We’re thrilled that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most exciting and dynamic talent working in television,” head author Chris Chibnall mentioned in a launch.

“Along with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is crammed with British television’s brightest writers and directors: we’ve adored working with them, and can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they’ve created!”

It’s anticipated that Chibnall will pen 4 episodes, whereas the visitor writers ship a script every, some co-written with Chibnall.

Who’s the Grasp?

Physician Who – the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan)

In a superb and surprising twist in direction of the top of the primary episode, it was revealed that the Physician’s best enemy, the Grasp had returned to plague her as soon as once more – with Sacha Dhawan enjoying the Time Lord.

Just like the Physician, the character has been performed by a spread of actors over the present’s prolonged run, together with Roger Delgado, John Simm and Michelle Gomez. He’s additionally a renegade Time Lord and the antithesis of the Physician his primary goal is to regulate the universe, whereas making the Physician undergo as a lot as potential alongside the best way. We go into extra element concerning the character right here.

Are the Daleks again in Physician Who?

Properly, it appears seemingly – followers have noticed the tinpot terrors filming in Bristol on the Clifton Suspension bridge, with scenes about demonstrating the brand new “Recon Dalek” mannequin launched in New Yr’s Day particular Decision being blown aside by the extra conventional gold Daleks. However who is aware of? Given how secret Physician Who usually retains this stuff, it might all be a little bit of misdirection…

And in December, Chris Chibnall appeared to disclaim that the well-known villains could be that includes within the collection, telling Leisure Weekly, “I wouldn’t expect Daleks this series, no. I’m being serious. You might want to expect Cybermen though.”

Are the Cybermen returning to Physician Who?

Sure! As confirmed by numerous trailers and Physician Who showrunner Chris Chibnall himself, the silver-plated Cybermen will likely be again in direction of the top of the present collection.

“It’s a story in which you’re going to be encountering a particularly relentless and ferocious set of Cybermen,” Chibnall mentioned.

“It’s interesting, because although you can talk about it as old versus new [monsters], that’s slightly a false definition,” he added. “As a result of even should you carry the Cyberman again, that’ll be the primary time for some youngsters and for some viewers.

“So you must guarantee that they really feel recent and there’s an concept behind them. I really feel like we did a very nice job with that and with [2019’s New Year’s Special] Decision and the Dalek – that was a brand new spin on a Dalek story.

Who’re the Judoon?

It’s been revealed that rhino-like thugs the Judoon are returning to the collection in 2020, with Whittaker’s Physician and her workforce going through off with them in Gloucester as they enact some form of “deadly mission,” based on the BBC.

“No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe,” collection showrunner Chris Chibnall mentioned.

“If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: one of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series.”

The identical episode can be set to incorporate Physician Foster and Silk star Neil Stuke in an as-yet-unknown function, the primary visitor star formally introduced for the twelfth rebooted collection that’s at the moment filming.

“We’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as a guest star,” Chibnall continued.

“We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor.”

First showing in 2007 in David Tennant’s second collection (particularly the episode Smith and Jones), the Judoon cropped up a number of extra instances over time (together with in child-friendly spin-off the Sarah-Jane Adventures), final popping up in Peter Capaldi’s penultimate collection for a few cameos.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a brand new Physician Who costume?

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who (BBC Footage)

Apparently the Thirteenth Physician will get some new variations on her look within the new collection, sporting a darker overcoat (and matching socks) for not less than one episode as a substitute of the sky-blue quantity she’s worn so far and donning a tuxedo for opening two-parter Spyfall.

Jodie Whittaker has additionally been noticed on set in a brand new jumper with rainbow-coloured cuffs that echoes the liner of her coat, but it surely’s unclear if it is a new costume selection or one thing that Whittaker owns personally that simply so occurs to share design particulars.

Is Physician Who season 12 at the moment filming?

No – manufacturing has already concluded on the brand new collection of episodes, with the workforce filming at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff and on location over the past 10 months.

“We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall mentioned in late 2019.

“We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences.”

The collection shot in South Africa for a few weeks, as revealed on Physician Who’s social media accounts. Elements of Cardiff and South Wales had been remodeled right into a Sheffield police station, the streets of Paris and a London authorities constructing up to now, whereas Gloucester has been the setting for a Judoon invasion.

Who or what’s the Timeless Little one?

The continued thriller of the collection continues, with Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp revealing that he destroyed Gallifrey over this mysterious secret.

We go into a few of our theories right here…