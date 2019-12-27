When is Dracula coming to TV? Who’s writing it? And who’s in the cast?

Whereas we could also be a method off from any new episodes of Sherlock, its creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have been maintaining busy, with the pair engaged on a brand new literary adaptation – Dracula.

The brand new tackle the enduring vampire might be on TV very quickly – and right here’s what we learn about it to date.

Steven Moffat’s Dracula drama WON’T be set within the modern-day

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss will begin writing their Dracula sequence “next month” – and so they have some nice concepts

Mark Gatiss reveals the half he needs to play in his new Dracula TV sequence

This text might be recurrently up to date

When is Dracula coming to TV?

It’s been revealed that Dracula will air its first episode (referred to as The Guidelines of the Beast) on New 12 months’s Day (Wednesday 1st January) at 9.00pm on BBC1.

Unusually, the next episodes will air on the 2 days after. In different phrases, episode two (referred to as Blood Vessel) will air on BBC1 on the identical time on Thursday 2nd January, adopted by episode three (The Darkish Compass) on Friday third January.

As of August 2019 the sequence had wrapped filming.

Effectively, that is a wrap on ‘Dracula’ after seven extraordinary months. You will not imagine it – however once we had been lining up the final shot, a bat flew into the studio. Like a conference anecdote! pic.twitter.com/a6Sr7Sb3eR — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) August 1, 2019

The sequence started filming in March 2019 as confirmed on Steven Moffat’s Instagram account..

Is there a trailer for Dracula?

Sure! The BBC not too long ago dropped a primary look so that you can dig your fangs into…

New BBC1 Dracula pictures reveal blood curdling showdown with nuns

Later, when the airdate was introduced one other small trailer was revealed.

Your New 12 months is gonna suck however by no means worry… #Dracula, a 3 day reign of terror, begins 1st January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/SNuSUjQoEO — BBC One (@BBCOne) December three, 2019

Who will star in Dracula?

Danish actor Claes Bang will play the bloodsucker, with Bang describing himself as “thrilled” by the chance.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” he mentioned in a launch.

“I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s Dracula sequence might be a “stablemate” of Sherlock adaptation

“It was one of those moments – who else could it be than Claes?” added manufacturing firm Hartswood Movies and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

“He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once. Hell has a new boss.”

The sequence has since launched a first-look at Bang in character – and it’s bloody creepy:

And Bang received’t be alone, with the Dracula group confirming that actors Joanna Scanlan, Chanel Cresswell, Matthew Beard, Lydia West, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Lujza Richter and Morfydd Clark, Paul Brennen, Sofia Oxenham, John McCrea, Phil Dunster and Millicent Wong could be becoming a member of the drama in varied roles, alongside co-writer Gatiss, who beforehand expressed an curiosity in taking part in Dracula’s henchman Renfield.

John Heffernan, Mark Gatiss and Lujza Richter

“The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man,” he informed HEARALPUBLICIST in 2017. “That’s the best part. We’ll see.”

“It’s so exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes doesn’t eat them all,” Moffat mentioned of the brand new solid.

“I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true,” added Gatiss. “And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night!”

Reasonably higher pic! #Dracula pic.twitter.com/WG8ogmV6CW — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) February 11, 2019

Of the introduced solid it has been confirmed that Heffernan will play the essential function of Jonathan Harker, with Wells taking part in Sister Agatha (an expanded function from the ebook) and Scanlon the Mom Superior.

The BBC additionally introduced that Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris, plus Sacha Dhawan (Davos from Iron Fist) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Curtis from Misfits), Catherine Schell (Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Physician Who 1979 sequence Metropolis of Dying), Youssef Kerkour (Sami from House) and Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Sport of Thrones) will star, with the actors believed to be showing within the three-part drama’s second episode, which not too long ago concluded filming.

Different actors and their roles are anticipated to be introduced in the end – however for now, we’ve had a go at guessing who everybody may very well be taking part in right here.

What’s Dracula about?

Effectively, Dracula in fact! Moffat and Gatiss are set to deliver a brand new take to probably the most iconic characters in fiction, the blood-sucking vampire created by Bram Stoker for his 1897 novel, and who has knowledgeable the favored tradition picture of vampires ever since.

And a brief description of the sequence has now been revealed, confirming that the three-part drama received’t be modernising the Victorian story like Moffat and Gatiss did for Sherlock.

Three function size episodes will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil attractive. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Rely is drawing his plans towards Victorian London. And be warned: the useless journey quick.

Extra not too long ago, Moffat and Gatiss additionally revealed that the drama will re-centre the story to have the evil Rely because the “hero of his own story,” somewhat than a shadowy enemy for the primary characters to battle (as he seems in Stoker’s unique novel).

“We sort of made a promise to ourselves and the people who are making it, paying for it, that we’d make Dracula the hero of his own story, and less of a shadowy presence,” Gatiss informed HEARALPUBLICIST in January 2019.

“And that’s a really clever idea, but we had to make good on it!”

“We quickly found out why he’s often kept a shadowy presence,” Moffat agreed.

“Having an evil lead character is actually really difficult. That’s been the main challenge I think. But how we’ve handled that, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Will there be a tie-in Dracula documentary?

In Search of Dracula with Mark Gatiss BBC/Hartswood Movies/Vivid Department Media/Dracula TV LTD/Robert Viglasky

There’ll! Mark Gatiss has filmed a BBC2 one-off documentary referred to as In Search of Dracula, which can look at varied literary and onscreen model of the Rely, concluding in an interview together with his personal main man Claes Bang.

You possibly can learn extra about this documentary right here.

Who’s making Dracula?



As famous above, the sequence is created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and produced by Hartswood Movies – that’s the corporate run by Moffat’s spouse and inventive accomplice Sue Vertue – who additionally made Sherlock. The sequence filmed in Bray Studios, Maidenhead, which coincidentally was the placement for a lot of basic vampire motion pictures starring Christopher Lee made by Hammer Movie Productions.

Dracula will air on the BBC – who broadcast Sherlock – within the UK and Netflix internationally, with the 2 broadcasters cooperating within the manufacturing of the supernatural drama.