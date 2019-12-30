When is Dracula coming to TV? Who’s writing it? And who’s in the cast?

Whereas we could also be a means off from any new episodes of Sherlock, its creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have been protecting busy, with the pair engaged on a brand new literary adaptation – Dracula.

The brand new tackle the long-lasting vampire might be on TV very quickly – and right here’s what we find out about it to this point.

When is Dracula coming to TV?

It’s been revealed that Dracula will air its first episode (known as The Guidelines of the Beast) on New Yr’s Day (Wednesday 1st January) at 9.00pm on BBC1.

Unusually, the next episodes will air on the 2 days after. In different phrases, episode two (known as Blood Vessel) will air on BBC1 on the identical time on Thursday 2nd January, adopted by episode three (The Darkish Compass) on Friday third January.

As of August 2019 the collection had wrapped filming.

Effectively, that is a wrap on ‘Dracula’ after seven extraordinary months. You will not consider it – however once we have been lining up the final shot, a bat flew into the studio. Like a conference anecdote! pic.twitter.com/a6Sr7Sb3eR — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) August 1, 2019

The collection started filming in March 2019 as confirmed on Steven Moffat’s Instagram account..

Is there a trailer for Dracula?

Sure! The BBC just lately dropped a primary look so that you can dig your fangs into…

New BBC1 Dracula pictures reveal blood curdling showdown with nuns

Later, when the airdate was introduced one other small trailer was revealed.

Your New Yr is gonna suck however by no means worry… #Dracula, a 3 day reign of terror, begins 1st January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/SNuSUjQoEO — BBC One (@BBCOne) December three, 2019

Who will star in Dracula?

Danish actor Claes Bang will play the bloodsucker, with Bang describing himself as “thrilled” by the chance.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” he mentioned in a launch.

“I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s Dracula collection might be a “stablemate” of Sherlock adaptation

“It was one of those moments – who else could it be than Claes?” added manufacturing firm Hartswood Movies and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

“He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once. Hell has a new boss.”

The collection has since launched a first-look at Bang in character – and it’s bloody creepy:

And Bang gained’t be alone, with the Dracula crew confirming that actors Joanna Scanlan, Chanel Cresswell, Matthew Beard, Lydia West, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Lujza Richter and Morfydd Clark, Paul Brennen, Sofia Oxenham, John McCrea, Phil Dunster and Millicent Wong can be becoming a member of the drama in numerous roles, alongside co-writer Gatiss, who beforehand expressed an curiosity in taking part in Dracula’s henchman Renfield.

John Heffernan, Mark Gatiss and Lujza Richter

“The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man,” he instructed HEARALPUBLICIST in 2017. “That’s the best part. We’ll see.”

“It’s so exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes doesn’t eat them all,” Moffat mentioned of the brand new solid.

“I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true,” added Gatiss. “And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night!”

Somewhat higher pic! #Dracula pic.twitter.com/WG8ogmV6CW — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) February 11, 2019

Of the introduced solid it has been confirmed that Heffernan will play the essential function of Jonathan Harker, with Wells taking part in Sister Agatha (an expanded function from the e-book) and Scanlon the Mom Superior.

The BBC additionally introduced that Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris, plus Sacha Dhawan (Davos from Iron Fist) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Curtis from Misfits), Catherine Schell (Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Physician Who 1979 collection Metropolis of Death), Youssef Kerkour (Sami from House) and Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Recreation of Thrones) will star, with the actors believed to be showing within the three-part drama’s second episode, which just lately concluded filming.

Different actors and their roles are anticipated to be introduced in the end – however for now, we’ve had a go at guessing who everybody might be taking part in right here.

What’s Dracula about?

Effectively, Dracula in fact! Moffat and Gatiss are set to deliver a brand new take to one of the iconic characters in fiction, the blood-sucking vampire created by Bram Stoker for his 1897 novel, and who has knowledgeable the favored tradition picture of vampires ever since.

And a brief description of the collection has now been revealed, confirming that the three-part drama gained’t be modernising the Victorian story like Moffat and Gatiss did for Sherlock.

Three characteristic size episodes will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil horny. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Rely is drawing his plans in opposition to Victorian London. And be warned: the useless journey quick.

Extra just lately, Moffat and Gatiss additionally revealed that the drama will re-centre the story to have the evil Rely because the “hero of his own story,” slightly than a shadowy enemy for the principle characters to battle (as he seems in Stoker’s authentic novel).

“We sort of made a promise to ourselves and the people who are making it, paying for it, that we’d make Dracula the hero of his own story, and less of a shadowy presence,” Gatiss instructed HEARALPUBLICIST in January 2019.

“And that’s a really clever idea, but we had to make good on it!”

“We quickly found out why he’s often kept a shadowy presence,” Moffat agreed.

“Having an evil lead character is actually really difficult. That’s been the main challenge I think. But how we’ve handled that, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Will there be a tie-in Dracula documentary?

In Search of Dracula with Mark Gatiss BBC/Hartswood Movies/Vivid Department Media/Dracula TV LTD/Robert Viglasky

There’ll! Mark Gatiss has filmed a BBC2 one-off documentary known as In Search of Dracula, which can study numerous literary and onscreen model of the Rely, concluding in an interview together with his personal main man Claes Bang.

You may learn extra about this documentary right here.

Who’s making Dracula?



As famous above, the collection is created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and produced by Hartswood Movies – that’s the corporate run by Moffat’s spouse and inventive accomplice Sue Vertue – who additionally made Sherlock. The collection filmed in Bray Studios, Maidenhead, which coincidentally was the placement for a lot of traditional vampire films starring Christopher Lee made by Hammer Movie Productions.

Dracula will air on the BBC – who broadcast Sherlock – within the UK and Netflix internationally, with the 2 broadcasters cooperating within the manufacturing of the supernatural drama.