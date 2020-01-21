When is Endeavour season seven on TV?

Shaun Evans is returning as younger Inspector Endeavour Morse, in a seventh collection by author Russell Lewis — and this time the collection is prone to usher in a model new decade.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable to find out about Endeavour season seven…

What time is Endeavour season seven on TV?

ITV confirmed that it had renewed the present for a seventh season again in February 2019, and has confirmed that the discharge date might be in some unspecified time in the future in 2020.

Manufacturing on the seventh season commenced in August 2019, which was introduced on the present’s official Twitter web page.

What’s Endeavour about?

The collection is a prequel to the long-running detective drama collection Inspector Morse (starring John Thaw). Endeavour — the title is Morse’s first identify — follows a younger, junior Morse working as a detective for the Oxford Metropolis Police.

Final season noticed Morse and Thursday examine the dying of a librarian, with hyperlinks to a possible widespread felony conspiracy and the homicide of George Fancy (Lewis Peek). The collection additionally noticed the debut of a big facial function…

“It warms your top lip, if nothing else,” Evans informed HEARALPUBLICIST of the ‘Morse-tache’. “It was Russ’ idea, not mine, and I was more than happy to oblige.”

The collection passed off through the summer time of 1969, and as most earlier seasons have been set throughout consecutive years, season seven will doubtless usher in a model new decade, with Life on Mars-esque decor and units.

Who stars in Endeavour season seven?

Nothing has been confirmed but, but it surely’s virtually sure that we’ll see the return of Shaun Evans (Silk) as Morse and Roger Allam (Sport of Thrones, The Thick of It) as appearing Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday.

Is there a trailer for Endeavour season seven?

Not but — we’ll preserve you posted with any new updates.