When is Endeavour season seven on TV?

Shaun Evans is returning as younger Inspector Endeavour Morse, in a seventh collection by author Russell Lewis — and this time the collection is prone to usher in a model new decade.

Right here’s all the things it is advisable find out about Endeavour season seven…

Shaun Evans reveals off new-look Endeavour as collection six begins filming

What time is Endeavour season seven on TV?

ITV confirmed that it had renewed the present for a seventh season again in February 2019, and has confirmed that the discharge date can be in some unspecified time in the future in 2020.

Manufacturing on the seventh season commenced in August 2019, which was introduced on the present’s official Twitter web page.

What’s Endeavour about?

The collection is a prequel to the long-running detective drama collection Inspector Morse (starring John Thaw). Endeavour — the title is Morse’s first identify — follows a younger, junior Morse working as a detective for the Oxford Metropolis Police.

Final season noticed Morse and Thursday examine the demise of a librarian, with hyperlinks to a possible widespread prison conspiracy and the homicide of George Fancy (Lewis Peek). The collection additionally noticed the debut of a big facial function…

“It warms your top lip, if nothing else,” Evans instructed HEARALPUBLICIST of the ‘Morse-tache’. “It was Russ’ idea, not mine, and I was more than happy to oblige.”

Nevertheless, from collection seven photographs launched to date, it appears to be like just like the Morse-tache gained’t be making a reappearance.

The collection passed off through the summer season of 1969, and as most earlier seasons have been set throughout consecutive years, season seven will possible usher in a model new decade, with Life on Mars-esque decor and units.

Who stars in Endeavour season seven?

Nothing has been confirmed but, however it’s nearly sure that we’ll see the return of Shaun Evans (Silk) as Morse and Roger Allam (Recreation of Thrones, The Thick of It) as appearing Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday.

Is there a trailer for Endeavour season seven?

Not but — we’ll maintain you posted with any new updates.