When is Father Brown back on TV?

Saints protect us! The prayers of Father Brown followers have been answered, with the information that the crime-solving priest (performed by Harry Potter’s Mark Williams) is returning for an eighth season.

Right here’s the whole lot you should about Father Brown season eight…

When is Father Brown season eight on TV?

The ten-part daytime collection begins at 2.15pm on Monday sixth January 2020 on BBC One for UK viewers, and continues day by day on the identical time on weekdays.

The collection additionally historically airs on PBS within the US, and on BBC UKTV and ABC in Australia.

What’s Father Brown about?

Set within the 1950s within the Cotswolds village of Kembleford, the collection follows the eponymous priest Father Brown, a Roman Catholic priest with a expertise for fixing crime.

Season eight will see Father Brown embark on a slate of brand-new investigations, together with the homicide of an eccentric beekeeper.

Emer Kenny performs The Honourable Penelope “Bunty” Windermere

The crime-fighting cleric may even step in when parish secretary Mrs McCarthy’s household reunion is threatened by a fortune-teller’s predictions. In the meantime, the whip-smart Bunty is tried for homicide, and Father Brown should race to save lots of her from the hangman’s noose.

Who stars in Father Brown?

Nancy Carroll performs Girl Felicia Montague

Alongside Father Brown himself, performed by Harry Potter’s Mark Williams (aka Mr Weasley), common characters Mrs McCarthy (Snatch actress Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam), Inspector Mallory’s right-hand man Sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton) and Bunty Windermere (EastEnders’ Emer Kenny) are all set to return.

Girl Felicia (Nancy Carroll), Sid Carter (Alex Worth) may even return, along with Father Brown’s arch-nemesis Hercule Flambeau (John Gentle)…

Blind ‘Arry (Alan Williams) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Strictly winner Tom Chambers) will also star, and we’ll additionally see the return of Chief Inspector Valentine (Hugo Speer) for the primary time since 2014.