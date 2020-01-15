When is Finding Alice on TV? What is it about?

The workforce behind The Durrells are reuniting to create Discovering Alice – an ITV collection which follows a spouse’s “honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief” after her husband’s demise.

Roger Golby and Simon Nye created the six-part drama with Keeley Hawes, who stars because the titular character.

Right here’s every thing we all know to date:

When is Discovering Alice on TV?

ITV has not but introduced an airdate for Discovering Alice, however filming started in January 2020.

We’re off! So excited to be working with the good Ken Cranham, Gemma Jones, @sharonrooney, @j_merrells, Nigel Havers and the LEGEND Joanna Lumley! ❤️ #FindingAlice @ITV @REDProductionCo #comingsoon @rogergoldby #simonnye ???? pic.twitter.com/zLQwyyZTJ7 — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) January 11, 2020

What’s Discovering Alice about?

The modern drama follows Alice as she copes with the lack of Harry – her husband of twenty years – who fell down the steps of their new dream home. Nonetheless, she quickly realises that Harry left behind a storm of secrets and techniques, debt and criminality for her to wash up.

ITV teases: “Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.”

The collection was created by The Durrells’ director Roger Goldby, Keely Hawes and author Simon Nye, who additionally penned Males Behaving Badly and 2006 movie Flushed Away.

“I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject,” stated Nye. “And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

“I think there is something so particular and compelling about watching a strong female led drama,” stated Goldby. “We are so lucky to have Keeley playing Alice, she has an incredible depth of performance combined with a pitch perfect instinct for comedy.”

Pink Manufacturing Firm’s Nicola Shindler, who beforehand labored on Completely satisfied Valley and Final Tango in Halifax, might be an government producer on the collection alongside Goldby, Nye and Hawes.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill stated that Hawes might be unmissable because the collection lead. “This is a brilliant script – emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice.”

Who stars in Discovering Alice?

All-star forged joins Keeley Hawes for brand spanking new ITV drama Discovering Alice

Keeley Hawes, who is thought for her roles within the Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Responsibility, is about to play Alice.

She’s joined by Joanna Lumley, Kenneth Cranham, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney.

Alice’s husband Harry might be performed by Merrells, whereas Lumley and Havers play Alice’s dad and mom.

Jones and Cranham are set to seem as her in-laws (Harry’s dad and mom), and Rooney will play Harry’s sister Nicola.

The position of Alice and Harry’s teenage daughter might be performed by Isabella Pappas.

Hawes stated: “I am absolute delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and hugely talented Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us. I have been a huge fan of Nicola Shindler for many years and I’m thrilled to be working with her at last on Finding Alice.”