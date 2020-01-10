When is Finding Alice on TV? What is it about?

The group behind The Durrells are reuniting to create Discovering Alice – an ITV collection which follows a spouse’s “honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief” after her husband’s dying.

Roger Golby and Simon Nye created the six-part drama with Keeley Hawes, who stars because the titular character.

Right here’s all the things we all know up to now:

When is Discovering Alice on TV?

ITV has not but introduced an airdate for Discovering Alice, however filming is ready to start in January 2020.

What’s Discovering Alice about?

The up to date drama follows Alice as she copes with the lack of Harry – her husband of twenty years – who fell down the steps of their new dream home. Nonetheless, she quickly realises that Harry left behind a storm of secrets and techniques, debt and criminality for her to wash up.

ITV teases: “Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.”

The collection was created by The Durrells’ director Roger Goldby, Keely Hawes and author Simon Nye, who additionally penned Males Behaving Badly and 2006 movie Flushed Away.

“I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject,” mentioned Nye. “And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

“I think there is something so particular and compelling about watching a strong female led drama,” mentioned Goldby. “We are so lucky to have Keeley playing Alice, she has an incredible depth of performance combined with a pitch perfect instinct for comedy.”

Pink Manufacturing Firm’s Nicola Shindler, who beforehand labored on Pleased Valley and Final Tango in Halifax, shall be an government producer on the collection alongside Goldby, Nye and Hawes.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill mentioned that Hawes shall be unmissable because the collection lead. “This is a brilliant script – emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice.”

Who stars in Discovering Alice?

Keeley Hawes, who is thought for her roles within the Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Obligation, is ready to play Alice.

“I am absolute delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and hugely talented Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us,” Hawes mentioned. “I have been a huge fan of Nicola Shindler for many years and I’m thrilled to be working with her at least on Finding Alice.”