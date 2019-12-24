When is Frozen on TV this Christmas?

Since 2013 when Disney launched their 53rd animated function, Frozen has change into an everyday fixture at Christmas for households the world over.

Following the story of sisters Elsa and Anna within the fictional kingdom of Arendelle, Frozen stars Kristin Bell and Idina Menzel and is without doubt one of the most profitable Disney movies ever made. The film is impressed by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy story The Snow Queen.

This 12 months British tv followers can be handled to a Christmas screening of the movie on Christmas Eve (24th December), BBC1 at 3pm.

However because the nation’s youngsters sing alongside to the numerous basic tunes within the movie – together with Do You Wanna be a Snowman and For the First Time in Without end, there can be one tune that everybody is ready for…

Sure, you guessed it – Let it Go, the worldwide chart hit that has change into a mainstay in schoolyards and karaoke bars throughout the land.

Have enjoyable – it’s starting to look lots like Christmas!