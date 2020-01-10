When is Grantchester series five on TV?

Tom Brittney’s motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport is returning for one more season of Grantchester, after earlier main man James Norton (who performed the brooding Reverend Sidney Chambers) left the collection, passing on the canine collar to his worthy (and in addition swoon-worthy) successor…

Right here’s all the things you should know about Grantchester season 5…

When is Grantchester on TV?

Grantchester collection 5 begins on ITV, Friday 10th January 2020 at 9pm.

Lastly I can inform you… WE’RE GOING AGAIN! Collection 5 of #Grantchester HERE WE COME!! ❤️ https://t.co/HrKPidKt2Q — Tom Brittney (@tombrittney) July 11, 2019

Sure, you heard accurately… GRANTCHESTER WILL BE RETURNING FOR A FIFTH SERIES. If that doesn’t provide the Friday feeling, then I don’t know what is going to! — Grantchester (@GrantchesterUK) July 12, 2019

What’s Grantchester about?

In earlier seasons, James Norton (Completely happy Valley, Struggle and Peace) led the forged as Reverend Sidney Chambers, an Anglican priest with a style for scotch and fixing murders, aided by his glorious listening abilities and his on a regular basis heroics — together with trekking throughout the nation to catch the person who robbed his housekeeper.

He was within the Scots Guard throughout World Struggle 2, the place he witnessed horrors that also gave him nightmares, and he additionally had a turbulent relationship along with his former childhood sweetheart, Amanda.

Nonetheless, season 4 noticed Sidney lastly discover love, falling for a visiting American girl, Violet, and ultimately leaving his parish within the succesful arms of a leather-clad Reverend Will Davenport.

“I had a couple of light-hearted conversations with some of the producers offering my dramatic, absurd, farfetched versions of his exit,” Norton mentioned of his character’s departure. “I wanted Sidney to be the victim of a gruesome murder and then the new vicar would have to investigate the crime.”

New collection lead Brittney has teased what we are able to anticipate to see within the upcoming season, together with a “Ross and Rachel” fashion romance between Rev Davenport and native journalist Ellie Harding (Lauren Carse).

In the meantime, his co-star Robson Inexperienced has spoken out on a few of the darker storylines that will likely be featured on Grantchester this 12 months, joking that the collection ought to be renamed “Darkchester.”

Who stars in Grantchester season 5?

Tom Brittney (Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in Outlander) will return as Reverend Will Davenport, the collection’ new lead — assisted, in fact, by gruff detective Geordie Keating, performed by Robson Inexperienced (Age Earlier than Magnificence, Wire within the Blood).

Additionally anticipated to return are closeted homosexual curate Leonard Finch, performed by Al Weaver (Press) and Sidney’s former housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Solely Fools and Horses’ Tessa Peake-Jones).

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season 5?

Not but — we’ll preserve you posted with any updates.