When is Grantchester series five on TV?

Tom Brittney’s motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport is returning for one more season of Grantchester, after earlier main man James Norton (who performed the brooding Reverend Sidney Chambers) left the sequence, passing on the canine collar to his worthy (and likewise swoon-worthy) successor…

Right here’s every part it’s essential know about Grantchester season 5…

When is Grantchester on TV?

Grantchester sequence 5 begins on ITV, Friday 10th January 2020 at 9pm.

What’s Grantchester about?

In earlier seasons, James Norton (Blissful Valley, Struggle and Peace) led the solid as Reverend Sidney Chambers, an Anglican priest with a style for scotch and fixing murders, aided by his wonderful listening expertise and his on a regular basis heroics — together with trekking throughout the nation to catch the person who robbed his housekeeper.

He was within the Scots Guard throughout World Struggle 2, the place he witnessed horrors that also gave him nightmares, and he additionally had a turbulent relationship together with his former childhood sweetheart, Amanda.

Nevertheless, season 4 noticed Sidney lastly discover love, falling for a visiting American lady, Violet, and ultimately leaving his parish within the succesful arms of a leather-clad Reverend Will Davenport.

“I had a couple of light-hearted conversations with some of the producers offering my dramatic, absurd, farfetched versions of his exit,” Norton stated of his character’s departure. “I wanted Sidney to be the victim of a gruesome murder and then the new vicar would have to investigate the crime.”

New sequence lead Brittney has teased what we will count on to see within the upcoming season, together with a “Ross and Rachel” type romance between Rev Davenport and native journalist Ellie Harding (Lauren Carse).

In the meantime, his co-star Robson Inexperienced has spoken out on among the darker storylines that shall be featured on Grantchester this yr, joking that the sequence ought to be renamed “Darkchester.”

Who stars in Grantchester season 5?

Tom Brittney (Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in Outlander) will return as Reverend Will Davenport, the sequence’ new lead — assisted, after all, by gruff detective Geordie Keating, performed by Robson Inexperienced (Age Earlier than Magnificence, Wire within the Blood).

Additionally anticipated to return are closeted homosexual curate Leonard Finch, performed by Al Weaver (Press) and Sidney’s former housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Solely Fools and Horses’ Tessa Peake-Jones).

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season 5?

Not but — we’ll hold you posted with any updates.