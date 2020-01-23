When is Hitmen on TV? What is Mel and Sue’s new Sky comedy about?

by Hannah Parry Billings

British TV favourites Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc are again collectively, however this time they gained’t be commenting on soggy bottoms or making loosely related comical introductions outdoors a marquee.

As a substitute, they’re transferring into the world of contract killers, with a splendidly bonkers twist. Right here’s every part we all know to date about their new present Hitmen..

When will Hitmen be on Sky?

Although an official air-date is but to be confirmed, Sky has hinted at a 2020 launch.

What’s Hitmen about?

The six-part Sky unique will see Mel and Sue transfer from baking to burying our bodies, however worry not, the morbid tone of the present ends there, and hilarity naturally ensues.

The writers Joe Parham and Joe Markham, describe the script together with “incompetence, bickering and inane antics”.

Perkins (Fran) and Giedroyc (Jamie) play finest buddies – naturally- who’ve stumbled into the world of killers to rent. The pair go on quite a few adventures of their clapped-out van, and the narrative seems to maneuver away from the morbid transactions to concentrate on struggling friendships and questions of morality.

Viewers will see the inept killers’ personalities conflict because the our bodies rack up. Amenable and naive Jamie merely enjoys spending time together with her finest pal, while delicate and extra level-headed Fran questions if that is the life she needs.

Audiences watch the hapless duo attempting to thrive and survive while, as Perkins states, sitting “for months on end in a hot van with my old, flatulent, double act partner,”

Who’s within the forged of Hitmen?

For Perkins and Giedroyc this can be their first look in a sitcom, an intriguing new style for the pair.

They famously give up The Nice British Bake Off in 2017 in protest to the exhibits choice to maneuver from the BBC to Channel four so audiences can be excited to see them reunited on-screen as soon as extra.

EXCLUSIVE: Mel & Sue have bagged some VERY thrilling co-stars for brand new Sky sitcom #Hitmen. Jason Watkins, Sian Clifford, Asim Chaudhry – properly, we’ll allow them to inform you the remaining… pic.twitter.com/679020D8d0 — Radio Instances (@RadioTimes) November 27, 2019

The forged may even embody Jason Watkins (The Crown), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Asim Chaudhry (Folks Simply Do Nothing), Amanda Abbington (Sherlock Holmes), Francis Barber (Silk) and Johnny Vegas (Nonetheless Open All Hours).

Is there a trailer for Hitmen?

Not but… as soon as that is launched we are going to replace this web page!