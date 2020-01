When is Homecoming season 2 released? What’s going to happen?

Homecoming, the chilling and intriguing thriller primarily based on successful podcast of the identical identify, is coming again for a second collection on Amazon.

However with its predominant lead Julia Roberts not reprising her position, who can be within the forged of the brand new season and what can we anticipate?

Right here’s every little thing it is advisable to know…

7 Questions we now have forward of Amazon’s Homecoming season 2

When is Homecoming season 2 on Amazon?

Amazon has not but revealed an air date for the second collection of Homecoming, which was initially ordered for 2 seasons. We’ll replace this web page as quickly as extra data is introduced.

Who’s within the forged of Homecoming season 2?

In January, it was introduced that Julia Roberts won’t be reprising her position for collection two of Homecoming.

Roberts’ portrayal of the collection lead, caseworker Heidi Bergman, marked her first common half in a TV collection however the actress solely had a one-year deal to star within the present, in response to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts will, nonetheless, stay on board as an govt producer.

With particulars of the second collection being simply as mysterious because the present itself, it’s presently unknown whether or not the remainder of the forged will return, together with Stephan James as Walter, Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco from the Division of Defence, Alex Karpovsky as Homecoming worker Craig, Sissy Spacek as Heidi’s mom Ellen Bergman, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mom Gloria Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as Heidi’s on-off boyfriend Anthony, Hong Chau as Geist worker Audrey Temple and Jeremy Allen White as veteran Shrier.

What occurred in Homecoming season 1?

The psychological thriller, primarily based on a podcast of the identical identify, advised the story of Heidi Bergman, a counsellor in a privately run retreat for returning conflict veterans who befriends an enthralling younger soldier, Walter Cruz.

Over the course of the collection, we found that the Homecoming facility isn’t truly serving to the troopers, it’s being run by a shady pharmaceutical company referred to as Geist which is pumping them with a drug that claims to deal with PTSD, however is definitely deleting their reminiscences in order that the federal government can’t redeploy them.

Heidi, on realising the true evil of the company she has been tricked into working for, takes the drug herself to destroy any reminiscences of working there. She additionally ups Walter’s doses in order that he gained’t be match sufficient to exit to battle, however then he vanishes.

Years later, after Thomas Carrasco from the Division of Defence begins to analyze the case and Heidi is ready to re-access her reminiscences, she travels to see Walter solely to search out he has forgotten her completely.

What’s going to occur in Homecoming season 2?

For now, any plot particulars are being stored below wraps, and the TV present has already strayed from the podcast’s unique storyline so we will’t actually check with that for any data.

However we will actually speculate as to what we will anticipate from a second season with out Heidi Bergman…

The brand new episodes might hone in on Geist’s subsequent shady enterprise enterprise, the ascension of Audrey Temple and Thomas Carrasco’s additional investigations.

Listed here are all of the questions we now have forward of collection two.

What’s the Homecoming podcast?

Homecoming’s first incarnation was as a scripted podcast collection, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who tailored it for the small display screen with director Sam Esmail.

It had an excellent starry voice forged, together with Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz, and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.