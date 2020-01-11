When is Homecoming season 2 released? What’s going to happen?

Homecoming, the chilling and intriguing thriller primarily based on successful podcast of the identical identify, is coming again for a second sequence on Amazon.

However with its most important lead Julia Roberts not reprising her function, who can be within the forged of the brand new season and what can we count on?

Right here’s all the things it is advisable know…

When is Homecoming season 2 on Amazon?

Amazon has not but revealed an air date for the second sequence of Homecoming, which was initially ordered for 2 seasons. We’ll replace this web page as quickly as extra info is introduced.

Who’s within the forged of Homecoming season 2?

In January, it was introduced that Julia Roberts is not going to be reprising her function for sequence two of Homecoming.

Roberts’ portrayal of the sequence lead, caseworker Heidi Bergman, marked her first common half in a TV sequence however the actress solely had a one-year deal to star within the present, in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts will, nevertheless, stay on board as an government producer.

With particulars of the second sequence being simply as mysterious because the present itself, it’s at the moment unknown whether or not the remainder of the forged will return, together with Stephan James as Walter, Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham as Thomas Carrasco from the Division of Defence, Alex Karpovsky as Homecoming worker Craig, Sissy Spacek as Heidi’s mom Ellen Bergman, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mom Gloria Cruz, Dermot Mulroney as Heidi’s on-off boyfriend Anthony, Hong Chau as Geist worker Audrey Temple and Jeremy Allen White as veteran Shrier.

What occurred in Homecoming season 1?

The psychological thriller, primarily based on a podcast of the identical identify, advised the story of Heidi Bergman, a counsellor in a privately run retreat for returning battle veterans who befriends an enthralling younger soldier, Walter Cruz.

Over the course of the sequence, we found that the Homecoming facility isn’t really serving to the troopers, it’s being run by a shady pharmaceutical company referred to as Geist which is pumping them with a drug that claims to deal with PTSD, however is definitely deleting their recollections in order that the federal government can’t redeploy them.

Heidi, on realising the true evil of the company she has been tricked into working for, takes the drug herself to destroy any recollections of working there. She additionally ups Walter’s doses in order that he gained’t be match sufficient to exit to combat, however then he vanishes.

Years later, after Thomas Carrasco from the Division of Defence begins to research the case and Heidi is ready to re-access her recollections, she travels to see Walter solely to search out he has forgotten her completely.

What’s going to occur in Homecoming season 2?

For now, any plot particulars are being stored beneath wraps, and the TV present has already strayed from the podcast’s unique storyline so we are able to’t actually consult with that for any info.

However we are able to actually speculate as to what we are able to count on from a second season with out Heidi Bergman…

The brand new episodes might hone in on Geist’s subsequent shady enterprise enterprise, the ascension of Audrey Temple and Thomas Carrasco’s additional investigations.

What’s the Homecoming podcast?

Homecoming’s first incarnation was as a scripted podcast sequence, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who tailored it for the small display with director Sam Esmail.

It had a brilliant starry voice forged, together with Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz, and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.