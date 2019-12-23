When is Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen on TV? What is it about?

You may add BBC Two’s documentary Hugh Grant: A Life On Display screen to your Hugh Grant Christmas watch record this 12 months, together with Love Truly and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The movie will check out Grant’s prolific profession, with the nationwide treasure himself making an look alongside a few of his most distinguished buddies and colleagues, together with Colin Firth and Sandra Bullock. The format follows on from earlier 12 months specials, which celebrated the likes of Sir Michael Palin, Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

When is Hugh Grant: A Life On Display screen on TV?

The documentary will air on BBC Two on Monday 23rd December at 9pm.

Can I stream Hugh Grant: A Life On Display screen?

After it airs on BBC Two, Hugh Grant: A Life On Display screen will probably be obtainable to look at on BBC iPlayer.

What’s Hugh Grant: A Life On Display screen about?

Hugh Grant: A Life On Display screen tells the story of the infamous actor’s success, from successful Finest Actor on the BAFTAs for the enduring 4 Weddings and a Funeral to his current comeback within the likes of Paddington 2 and A Very English Scandal.

Grant charmed his means into many a coronary heart by enjoying the floppy-haired nerd and the boastful lothario in a number of the most iconic rom-coms ever made. The documentary will delve into the archives to showcase a few of Grant’s best-loved work, together with Notting Hill, Love Truly, Bridget Jones’s Diary and About A Boy.

It’s going to additionally function an interview with Grant himself, in addition to behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his co-stars and insights from those that performed a hand in shaping the legend.

Which well-known faces guest-star within the documentary?

Co-stars together with Andie MacDowell, Sandra Bullock, Colin Firth and Nicholas Hoult all share anecdotes of working with Mr Grant, alongside together with his many-time collaborator, director Richard Curtis.

Is there a trailer?

Nope, however right here’s a brief clip as an alternative: