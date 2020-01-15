When is Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility back on TV?

Scottish comic Iain Stirling is finest recognized for his distinctive voiceovers on Love Island – which is at present airing.

For these of you who end episodes of the truth present wanting extra of the loveable narrator – you’re in luck. Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility – “TV’s most bizarre comedy game show” – is returning to ITV2 tomorrow night time for its fourth sequence.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential to know:

What time is Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility on?

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns Thursday 16th January at 10:05pm on ITV2 – straight after Love Island.

What’s Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility?

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility is a comedy sport present by which teams of buddies tackle celebrities in a sequence of rounds, that are primarily based on every celeb’s distinctive expertise. The groups compete in a sequence of foolish video games to win a spread of wonderful prizes.

“People say all celebrities are talentless. Well, we are here to prove some of those people, kind of wrong! But who will reign supreme this year? Tune in (after Love Island, obviously) to find out!” mentioned Iain.

He added: “I’m genuinely buzzing about it! This is the best on yet, I can’t wait for everyone to watch it. It’s the silliest, the maddest, the funniest.”

The primary episode options comic Katherine Ryan, DJ Roman Kemp, radio host Judi Love and presenter Ade Adepitan because the group of celebs to beat.

Earlier sequence have featured celeb teammates akin to Laura Whitmore, comic Ed Gamble, DJ Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts.

Who’s Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling is the Scottish slapstick comedian, author and tv presenter who hosts CelebAbility. He’s finest often known as the resident voiceover artist for actuality relationship present Love Island.

He began his profession as a CBBC presenter in 2009 alongside his puppet sidekick Hacker the Canine, and offered kids’s programmes All Over the Place and panel present The Canine Ate My Homework, which gained him a Kids’s BAFTA in 2017.

Iain began narrating Love Island on ITV2 in 2015, and commenced presenting CelebAbility two years later.

He not too long ago launched a e-book – Not F*****g Able to Grownup – and is touring his stand-up present Failing Upwards this yr.

When requested what his CelebAbility can be, Iain mentioned: “Knowing exactly how much McDonalds I need to feel completely full!”

Who’re the group captains on Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility?

Iain Stirling's CelebAbility captain Stacey Solomon. The group captains this yr are comic Marek Larwood and new addition to the present, TV persona Stacey Solomon.

Marek has been a group captain on the present because it started in 2017. The slapstick comedian is finest recognized for starring in Impractical Jokers UK and episodes of Drunk Historical past.

Stacey is changing Scarlett Moffatt as a group chief for the brand new sequence. The singer completed third place on the 2009 sequence of The X Issue and has since developed a profitable tv profession. She gained the tenth sequence of I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here! and hosted its spin-off present in 2016. She is at present an everyday panellist on ITV2’s Superstar Juice.

Iain mentioned that it was an honour to work with “TV royalty” Stacey, including: “She is just brilliant. She is an absolute professional, an absolute charmer and a joy to work with.”

What are we prone to see this sequence?

Iain has teased that this sequence will function the nation’s favorite celebs making a idiot of themselves on nationwide tv, and that there have been many humorous moments while filming the sequence.

“This series we’ve got Stacey Soloman and Joe Swash who wrap presents competitively against one another.” He teased. “It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my life, watching Joe and Stacey scream at each other while wrapping presents!”

He added that within the first episode, Katherine Ryan has to guess what number of Tinder matches folks have had and Roman Kemp reveals off a few of his impressions.

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns Thursday 16th January at 10:05pm on ITV2