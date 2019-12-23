When is ice-skating biopic Torvill and Dean on TV?

Poppy Lee Friar and Will Tudor step into the sneakers (or skates) of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean for ITV’s feature-length biopic concerning the Olympic champion determine skaters.

The 2-hour drama tells the story of Torvill and Dean within the early years of their partnership and is getting a second displaying this Christmas after its authentic airing in 2018.

Right here’s all the pieces you have to know…

When is Torvill and Dean on TV?

Torvill and Dean is on Sunday 29th December at eight:35pm on ITV.

What’s Torvill and Dean about?

What’s the real-life story behind ITV’s Torvill and Dean biopic?

Written by Made in Dagenham’s William Ivory, Torvill and Dean traces the early story of the determine skaters who captured the general public’s creativeness with their gorgeous gold medal-winning dance to Boléro on the 1984 Winter Olympics.

ITV guarantees “a single movie narrating Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s early years and the artistic impetus that lastly drove them to change into ice dancing royalty.

“We’ll study their humble beginnings and household life in Nottingham; how Chris, following the breakup of his dad and mom’ marriage, channelled his anger into skating and the way Jayne, was outwardly reserved, and decided to discover her inwardly passionate nature.

“We explore how Chris and Jayne clashed as they separately and together tried to establish a new language for ice dance – one which won gold medals but also spoke to their private, intense relationship.”

Who stars as Torvill and Dean?

Meet the forged of Torvill and Dean on ITV

Recreation of Thrones actor Will Tudor takes on the function of Christopher Dean, whereas Ackley Bridge’s Poppy Lee Friar performs Jayne Torvill.

EastEnders star Anita Dobson is Miss Perry, Jayne’s first coach on the Nottingham Ice Stadium, with Stephen Tompkinson and Jo Hartley as Jayne’s father George and mum Betty.

Stepping in as Chris’s dad and mom Colin and Mavis are Dean Andrews and Christine Bottomley, whereas Jaime Winstone stars as Janet Sawbridge – the ice dancing teacher who pairs Chris and Jayne collectively for the primary time.

A bit BTS of “Torvill and Dean” – right here’s the superb @N_Buckland displaying us the right way to do it proper 🙂 ⛸⛸⛸ lacking being on the ice! pic.twitter.com/ptSuRkw1Gk — Will Tudor (@willtudor1) September 14, 2018

Susan Earl takes the function of Betty Dean.

British Olympic ice skaters Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes joined the forged as stunt doubles, and likewise served as consultants and mentors.

Is that this Torvill and Dean’s real-life story?

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing on Ice (ITV)

Sure, and the feature-length drama has been created with the assistance of Jayne Torvill and Chris Dean themselves. The 2 of them spent many hours being interviewed by screenwriter William Ivory, who was additionally “born and bred” in Nottingham.

The 2 mentioned in a joint assertion: “We really feel very honoured that ITV have commissioned this movie based mostly on what was a really vital interval in every of our lives.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the time we have spent with William Ivory and the team at Darlow Smithson sharing experiences of our passion for skating, the life long friendship that came through our sport and everything that it took to achieve our eventual goal of becoming Olympic champions.”

Author William Ivory mentioned: “It’s been such a privilege to work on this piece. Chris and Jayne are such fascinating characters: sports people and athletes with all the grit and determination that entails, but real artists, too, engaging in deeply felt creative and emotional battles.”