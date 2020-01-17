When is ITV drama The Bay back for series two?

Morven Christie will return as police household liaison officer DS Lisa Armstrong in collection two of The Bay – as we return to Morecambe Bay for a brand-new case.

When is The Bay again for collection 2?

The Bay will return for collection two in 2020, ITV has confirmed.

Collection two was introduced in Might 2019. “FINALLY! Been sitting on this info since before the finale… Season 2 is go!” Morven Christie tweeted. “Thanks so much everyone who watched, and for all your lovely messages and comments. Buzzin’ to get back to it!”

Manufacturing firm Tall Story Photos added: “We are beyond excited to say that we are going back to wonderful Morecambe to film a new series of The Bay. Thank you to everyone who watched series 1 – we can’t wait for you to find out what we’ve got planned for series 2.”

A read-through of the primary season two script befell in August 2019, with a picture posted by author Daragh Carville…

The Bay aired its collection finale – however viewers nonetheless have a lot of unanswered questions

What is going to collection 2 be about?

“I think that audiences will enjoy seeing where Daragh takes Lisa and the team, when they return with a new case for series two next year,” mentioned ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill – revealing that Morven Christie might be again as DS Lisa Armstrong alongside her boss DI Tony Manning (Dan Ryan).

The collection one finale noticed the reality laid naked concerning the twins’ disappearance as Lisa lastly started to fix her relationship together with her personal troubled youngsters. However Lisa was suspended from her job after lastly revealing that she’d lied about what had occurred with Sean – withholding info which might have supplied him with an alibi, however would have landed them each in hassle.

Author Daragh Carville beforehand informed HEARALPUBLICIST that if the present have been renewed, the subsequent collection “would have a new crime and a new family for our family liaison officer.” And that’s precisely what’s taking place.

Returning to the coastal city of Morecambe, The Bay collection two will see Lisa and the staff sort out a brand new case.

In keeping with ITV, “Series two begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb: forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength. But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line. She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.”

“We are so thrilled that The Bay found such a large audience and that the fantastic world and characters brought to life by Daragh Carville will be returning to ITV,” government producer Catherine Oldfield mentioned. “It was an incredible production, shot in a beautiful location and thanks to ITV’s belief in the story we wanted to tell, we get to do it all over again.”

Who stars in The Bay?

Morven Christie will return as Household Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong, whereas Daniel Ryan will once more co-star as DI Tony Manning.

We’ll additionally see the return of Taheen Modak as DC “Med” Kharim – in addition to the Armstrong household: Abbie (performed by Imogen King), Rob (Artwork Parkinson) and Penny (Lindsey Coulson).

Additionally becoming a member of the forged are Amy James-Kelly, Owen McDonnell and James Cosmo, in addition to Joe Absolom, Sharon Small, Stephen Tompkinson, Sunetra Sarker, Steven Robertson, Kerrie Taylor, Wendy Kweh, Julia Haworth and Jack Archer.

Collection one additionally starred Jonas Armstrong (Sean Meredith), Chanel Cresswell (Jess Meredith), Matthew McNulty (Nick Mooney), Louis Greatorex (Sam), Darci Shaw (Holly) and Noah Valentine (Dylan) – however with as collection two will tackle a very new storyline, they’re unlikely to seem.