When is ITV drama White House Farm on TV? What’s it about?

On an evening in August 1985, 5 members of the identical household have been murdered in an Essex farmhouse. The horrific killings, which included two six-year-old boys, are actually set to be the topic of a factual drama on ITV which goals to supply “fascinating insight” into how the incident unfolded.

White Home Farm

When is White Home Farm on TV?

The six-part drama White Home Farm begins on Wednesday eighth January at 9pm on ITV.

What’s White Home Farm about?

On the evening of August sixth 1985, 5 folks have been gunned down and killed on White Home Farm. The victims have been all associated, together with mother and father Nevill and June Bamber, their adoptive daughter Sheila Caffell and her two sons, Daniel and Nicholas.

Police initially believed that Sheila, who suffered from schizophrenia, had dedicated the murders earlier than killing herself. Nevertheless, weeks later, her adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was arrested in reference to the crime and was convicted of the murders in October 1986.

The jury’s verdict discovered that Bamber staged the scene to implicate Sheila and obtain a big inheritance. He was given a life sentence with no chance of parole, however he maintains his innocence to at the present time and his attorneys have made repeated makes an attempt to have the case reviewed.

ITV’s dramatisation of the story is written by Kris Mrksa (The Slap) and Giula Sandler, with cooperation from Colin Caffell, whose spouse and twin sons have been killed within the murders.

Mrksa mentioned: “This is an incredibly compelling true crime story, but it’s the human dimension of these events that gripped my imagination, particularly after reading Colin Caffell’s book. So much discussion of the case has focused on contested legal details, but I wanted to tell this story in a way that did justice to the devastating emotional truth of what happened.”

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the collection, mentioned: “White House Farm is a fascinating insight into what happened on that fateful night in August 1985 and the subsequent search for the truth during the police investigation.”

She continued: “Kris Mrksa’s scripts are captivating and perfectly enhanced by the brilliance of Paul Whittington’s direction. I’d like to thank them and the brilliant cast, along with [Executive Producer] Willow Grylls and New Pictures, for making a truly outstanding drama that we are delighted to have on ITV.”

Who stars in White Home Farm?

Convicted killer Jeremy Bamber will likely be performed by Freddie Fox (Yr of the Rabbit), whereas Mark Addy (Recreation of Thrones) takes the function of DS Stan Jones, the police officer who first doubted Sheila’s half within the murders.

The solid additionally contains Stephen Graham (The Irishman), Gemma Whelan (Gentleman Jack), Mark Stanley (Sanditon), Alexa Davies (Useless Pixels), Cressida Bonas (The Bye Bye Man), Alfie Allen (Recreation of Thrones), Amanda Burton (Waterloo Highway) and Nicholas Farrell (13).

Is there a trailer for White Home Farm?

Sure, you possibly can watch it under.