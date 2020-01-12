When is Line of Duty series 6 on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Nice information, fellas: collection 5 of Line of Responsibility WON’T be the present’s final.

The BBC1 drama following the intricate investigations of police anti-corruption unit AC-12 is about to return for a minimum of another run, with the BBC commissioning a sixth collection earlier than the fifth had even aired.

Line of Responsibility: is Ted Hastings actually harmless?

Line of Responsibility collection 5 finale recap: 7 main questions left unanswered

What does that dramatic Line of Responsibility finale imply for the subsequent collection?

However when precisely will Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed thriller return to screens? Right here’s all the things it’s good to find out about future episodes.

When will Line of Responsibility be again on TV?

Excluding the 12-month hole between collection three and 4, the BBC present has historically aired on a two-year cycle, so we would anticipate to alongside wait till spring 2021.

HOWEVER, Jed Mercurio advised HEARALPUBLICIST in October 2019 that Line of Responsibility is perhaps again rather a lot sooner: “I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year.” Then, in November 2019 the BBC confirmed that filming would start “next year”.

Line of Responsibility additionally options on this trailer for BBC reveals in 2020…

Who’s the visitor star for Line of Responsibility collection 6?

The visitor lead for collection six of Line of Responsibility might be Kelly Macdonald, who will play DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.”

Line of Responsibility author and showrunner, Jed Mercurio, says: “We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line Of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Mcdonald just lately starred in The Sufferer and Giri/Haji. She can be identified for her roles in Trainspotting, Gosford Park, State Of Play, No Nation For Previous Males and Boardwalk Empire.

One other magnificent addition to the Line of Responsibility crew. Mentioned it earlier than enormous a part of the present’s success is the outstanding visitor actors we’ve had. Kelly Macdonald might be up there with one of the best of them, what a expertise what a profession ???? Buzzing to get the tape began ???? #lineofduty6 https://t.co/QAh6xyxwc0 — martin compston (@martin_compston) November 19, 2019

Who’s within the Line of Responsibility solid?

Meet the solid of Line of Responsibility collection 5

We are able to anticipate all the primary AC-12 actors: Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) are all set to return.

It’s additionally potential Taj Atwal (PC Tatleen Sohota) and Aiysha Hart (Homicide Squad cop DS Sam Railston) will make a comeback.

Polly Walker’s character Gill Biggeloe continues to be alive however has been given a brand new id. However this doesn’t utterly rule out that her character will return – though going into witness safety on the finish of collection one, Tommy Hunter (performed by Brian McCardie) returned in collection two, albeit as a corpse.

Aiysha Hart as DS Sam Railston

As in earlier years, we’re anticipating some huge visitor stars to affix the common solid. We’ll discover out extra about these nearer to the airdate.

And Jed Mercurio is already teasing us with some extremely unlikely collection six visitor stars…

Wanting ahead to seeing you meet in Sequence 6 https://t.co/jVWfdM2owu — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) Could 16, 2019

What occurred in Line of Responsibility collection 5?

You possibly can see a abstract of every episode right here or learn a (spoiler heavy) synopsis under…

The fifth run of Line of Responsibility centred on John Corbett (Stephen Graham), a rogue undercover officer who would go to any lengths to catch ‘H’, the corrupt copper on the coronary heart of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Because the collection progressed, we realized that Corbett had hyperlinks to AC-12 chief Ted Hastings. It transpired that Corbett’s mom, Anne-Marie, was a police informant who had a relationship – skilled and maybe extra – with Hastings throughout The Troubles in Northern Eire.

Because of lawyer Gill Biggeloe – who was secretly in league with the OCG – Corbett believed Hastings was chargeable for Anne-Marie’s loss of life by the hands of paramilitary forces. And, once more attributable to Biggeloe, Corbett was decided to show Hastings was a bent copper.

However his mission was lower brief when the OCG found Corbett was a rat and slit his throat.

How did the OCG discover out Corbett’s true id? By the top of the collection, it nonetheless wasn’t clear. In accordance with OCG member Lisa McQueen, Corbett’s cowl was blown due to a tip-off from Lee Banks, an imprisoned henchman from the identical gang.

And the place did Banks get this data from? Though by no means confirmed, many suspected Ted Hastings was the supply. As AC-Three chief DCS Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) theorised, Hastings might have leaked this intel as revenge – earlier within the collection Corbett had overwhelmed Ted’s spouse.

After a considerable amount of bribe cash was found in Hastings’ shabby resort room, Carmichael then arrested him for conspiring to homicide Corbett. And, going additional, she supposed to show Hastings was ‘H’. Nevertheless, this investigation solely revealed that Biggeloe was really making an attempt to border Ted for all the things.

However though Hastings returned to energetic responsibility on the finish of the collection, he’s sadly not utterly off the hook simply but…

Will collection six be Line of Responsibility’s final?

Briefly: we’re undecided.

In rather a lot longer: Though the BBC hasn’t commissioned a seventh collection, Mercurio definitely seems open to the concept. Moderately than outright saying the sixth run can be the present’s final, he advised the viewers on the BFI & Radio Instances Pageant that he might be discussing future episodes with the BBC after collection 5 has broadcast.

“Once series five has finished airing we’ll have a conversation with the BBC, with a view to whether there’s a possibility to series seven being commissioned. But we definitely know we’ve got series six,” he mentioned.

Judging from collection 5 viewing figures, a recommission appears seemingly. Its opening episode drew in a peak viewers of over eight million viewers, with a median of seven.eight million watching your complete episode — that’s bigger than the season 4 finale in 2017.

Who’s H?

Not one individual, however 4. Seems that AC-12 had misinterpreted the dying testimony of Dot ‘The Caddy’ Cottan: as a substitute of 1 police Kingpin known as ‘H’, there’s really a quartet of high-ranking police employees working with the OCG.

Wanting again on the testimony, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming observed that Craig Parkinson’s character was tapping out the Morse code for ‘H’ on his left hand. Combining this sign with Cottan blinking on the letter ‘H’, the AC-12 detectives deduced he wasn’t making an attempt to disclose the id of 1 bent copper, however make it clear there’s 4 within the service.

Was THAT key piece of proof in Dot Cottan’s dying declaration there all alongside?

In different phrases, there are 4 corrupt officers – they usually’re NOT essentially known as ‘H’.

How a lot does this revelation change Line of Responsibility? At this stage within the present, not rather a lot. In any case, as Fleming outlines, AC-12 has already found three of the 4 ‘H’s (once more, simply to make clear, their title doesn’t have to begin with ‘H’). And they’re…

DI Matthew Dot Cottan – as often known as ‘The Caddy’

Lawyer Gill Biggeloe

Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton

There’s nonetheless one on the market, although. As earlier than, AC-12 are on the hunt for one corrupt senior member of the service.

The dangerous information? It could possibly be anybody – their title doesn’t have to begin with ‘H’. The excellent news? The ultimate ‘H’ perhaps isn’t as highly effective as was feared – they had been simply certainly one of 4, not a single legal mastermind.

Who could possibly be the ultimate ‘H’ in Line of Responsibility?

The place is Line of Responsibility filmed?

Earlier collection of the present have been filmed in Belfast, the place the solid relocate throughout capturing.