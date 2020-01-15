When is Line of Duty series 6 on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Nice information, fellas: collection 5 of Line of Obligation WON’T be the present’s final.

The BBC1 drama following the intricate investigations of police anti-corruption unit AC-12 is about to return for no less than yet one more run, with the BBC commissioning a sixth collection earlier than the fifth had even aired.

However when precisely will Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed thriller return to screens? Right here’s the whole lot you should find out about future episodes.

When will Line of Obligation be again on TV?

Excluding the 12-month hole between collection three and 4, the BBC present has historically aired on a two-year cycle, so we would count on to alongside wait till spring 2021.

HOWEVER, Jed Mercurio informed HEARALPUBLICIST in October 2019 that Line of Obligation may be again lots sooner: “I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year.” Then, in November 2019 the BBC confirmed that filming would start “next year”.

Line of Obligation additionally options on this trailer for BBC reveals in 2020…

Who’s the visitor star for Line of Obligation collection 6?

The visitor lead for collection six of Line of Obligation will probably be Kelly Macdonald, who will play DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.”

Line of Obligation author and showrunner, Jed Mercurio, says: “We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line Of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Mcdonald not too long ago starred in The Sufferer and Giri/Haji. She can be recognized for her roles in Trainspotting, Gosford Park, State Of Play, No Nation For Previous Males and Boardwalk Empire.

One other magnificent addition to the Line of Obligation workforce. Mentioned it earlier than big a part of the present’s success is the outstanding visitor actors we’ve had. Kelly Macdonald will probably be up there with the most effective of them, what a expertise what a profession ???? Buzzing to get the tape began ???? #lineofduty6 https://t.co/QAh6xyxwc0 — martin compston (@martin_compston) November 19, 2019

Who’s within the Line of Obligation solid?

Meet the solid of Line of Obligation collection 5

We will count on all the principle AC-12 actors: Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) are all set to return.

It’s additionally doable Taj Atwal (PC Tatleen Sohota) and Aiysha Hart (Homicide Squad cop DS Sam Railston) will make a comeback.

Polly Walker’s character Gill Biggeloe continues to be alive however has been given a brand new id. However this doesn’t utterly rule out that her character will return – though going into witness safety on the finish of collection one, Tommy Hunter (performed by Brian McCardie) returned in collection two, albeit as a corpse.

Aiysha Hart as DS Sam Railston

As in earlier years, we’re anticipating some massive visitor stars to hitch the common solid. We’ll discover out extra about these nearer to the airdate.

And Jed Mercurio is already teasing us with some extremely unlikely collection six visitor stars…

Wanting ahead to seeing you meet in Collection 6 https://t.co/jVWfdM2owu — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) Could 16, 2019

What occurred in Line of Obligation collection 5?

You may see a abstract of every episode right here or learn a (spoiler heavy) synopsis under…

The fifth run of Line of Obligation centred on John Corbett (Stephen Graham), a rogue undercover officer who would go to any lengths to catch ‘H’, the corrupt copper on the coronary heart of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Because the collection progressed, we realized that Corbett had hyperlinks to AC-12 chief Ted Hastings. It transpired that Corbett’s mom, Anne-Marie, was a police informant who had a relationship – skilled and maybe extra – with Hastings throughout The Troubles in Northern Eire.

Because of lawyer Gill Biggeloe – who was secretly in league with the OCG – Corbett believed Hastings was liable for Anne-Marie’s demise by the hands of paramilitary forces. And, once more resulting from Biggeloe, Corbett was decided to show Hastings was a bent copper.

However his mission was reduce quick when the OCG found Corbett was a rat and slit his throat.

How did the OCG discover out Corbett’s true id? By the top of the collection, it nonetheless wasn’t clear. In keeping with OCG member Lisa McQueen, Corbett’s cowl was blown because of a tip-off from Lee Banks, an imprisoned henchman from the identical gang.

And the place did Banks get this data from? Though by no means confirmed, many suspected Ted Hastings was the supply. As AC-Three chief DCS Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) theorised, Hastings may have leaked this intel as revenge – earlier within the collection Corbett had overwhelmed Ted’s spouse.

After a considerable amount of bribe cash was found in Hastings’ shabby lodge room, Carmichael then arrested him for conspiring to homicide Corbett. And, going additional, she supposed to show Hastings was ‘H’. Nonetheless, this investigation solely revealed that Biggeloe was truly making an attempt to border Ted for the whole lot.

However though Hastings returned to energetic obligation on the finish of the collection, he’s sadly not utterly off the hook simply but…

Will collection six be Line of Obligation’s final?

In brief: we’re unsure.

In lots longer: Though the BBC hasn’t commissioned a seventh collection, Mercurio actually seems open to the concept. Moderately than outright saying the sixth run could be the present’s final, he informed the viewers on the BFI & Radio Instances Pageant that he will probably be discussing future episodes with the BBC after collection 5 has broadcast.

“Once series five has finished airing we’ll have a conversation with the BBC, with a view to whether there’s a possibility to series seven being commissioned. But we definitely know we’ve got series six,” he stated.

Judging from collection 5 viewing figures, a recommission appears seemingly. Its opening episode drew in a peak viewers of over eight million viewers, with a median of seven.eight million watching your complete episode — that’s bigger than the season 4 finale in 2017.

Who’s H?

Not one particular person, however 4. Seems that AC-12 had misinterpreted the dying testimony of Dot ‘The Caddy’ Cottan: as an alternative of 1 police Kingpin known as ‘H’, there’s truly a quartet of high-ranking police workers working with the OCG.

Wanting again on the testimony, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming seen that Craig Parkinson’s character was tapping out the Morse code for ‘H’ on his left hand. Combining this sign with Cottan blinking on the letter ‘H’, the AC-12 detectives deduced he wasn’t making an attempt to disclose the id of 1 bent copper, however make it clear there’s 4 within the service.

Was THAT key piece of proof in Dot Cottan’s dying declaration there all alongside?

In different phrases, there are 4 corrupt officers – and so they’re NOT essentially known as ‘H’.

How a lot does this revelation change Line of Obligation? At this stage within the present, not lots. In any case, as Fleming outlines, AC-12 has already found three of the 4 ‘H’s (once more, simply to make clear, their identify doesn’t have to start out with ‘H’). And they’re…

DI Matthew Dot Cottan – as generally known as ‘The Caddy’

Lawyer Gill Biggeloe

Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton

There’s nonetheless one on the market, although. As earlier than, AC-12 are on the hunt for one corrupt senior member of the service.

The dangerous information? It might be anybody – their identify doesn’t have to start out with ‘H’. The excellent news? The ultimate ‘H’ possibly isn’t as highly effective as was feared – they have been simply certainly one of 4, not a single felony mastermind.

Who might be the ultimate ‘H’ in Line of Obligation?

The place is Line of Obligation filmed?

Earlier collection of the present have been filmed in Belfast, the place the solid relocate throughout capturing.