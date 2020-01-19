When is Line of Duty series 6 on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Nice information, fellas: sequence 5 of Line of Obligation WON’T be the present’s final.

The BBC1 drama following the intricate investigations of police anti-corruption unit AC-12 is ready to return for at the least yet another run, with the BBC commissioning a sixth sequence earlier than the fifth had even aired.

Line of Obligation: is Ted Hastings actually harmless?

Line of Obligation sequence 5 finale recap: 7 main questions left unanswered

What does that dramatic Line of Obligation finale imply for the subsequent sequence?

However when precisely will Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed thriller return to screens? Right here’s the whole lot that you must learn about future episodes.

When will Line of Obligation be again on TV?

Excluding the 12-month hole between sequence three and 4, the BBC present has historically aired on a two-year cycle, so we would anticipate to alongside wait till spring 2021.

HOWEVER, Jed Mercurio instructed HEARALPUBLICIST in October 2019 that Line of Obligation could be again quite a bit sooner: “I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year.” Then, in November 2019 the BBC confirmed that filming would start “next year”.

Line of Obligation additionally options on this trailer for BBC exhibits in 2020…

Who’s the visitor star for Line of Obligation sequence 6?

The visitor lead for sequence six of Line of Obligation shall be Kelly Macdonald, who will play DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.”

Line of Obligation author and showrunner, Jed Mercurio, says: “We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line Of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Mcdonald not too long ago starred in The Sufferer and Giri/Haji. She can be recognized for her roles in Trainspotting, Gosford Park, State Of Play, No Nation For Previous Males and Boardwalk Empire.

Kelly Macdonald shall be up there with the perfect of them, what a expertise what a profession

Who’s within the Line of Obligation solid?

Meet the solid of Line of Obligation sequence 5

We will anticipate all the principle AC-12 actors: Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) are all set to return.

It’s additionally potential Taj Atwal (PC Tatleen Sohota) and Aiysha Hart (Homicide Squad cop DS Sam Railston) will make a comeback.

Polly Walker’s character Gill Biggeloe remains to be alive however has been given a brand new identification. However this doesn’t fully rule out that her character will return – though going into witness safety on the finish of sequence one, Tommy Hunter (performed by Brian McCardie) returned in sequence two, albeit as a corpse.

Aiysha Hart as DS Sam Railston

As in earlier years, we’re anticipating some massive visitor stars to affix the common solid. We’ll discover out extra about these nearer to the airdate.

And Jed Mercurio is already teasing us with some extremely unlikely sequence six visitor stars…

Trying ahead to seeing you meet in Collection 6

What occurred in Line of Obligation sequence 5?

You possibly can see a abstract of every episode right here or learn a (spoiler heavy) synopsis under…

The fifth run of Line of Obligation centred on John Corbett (Stephen Graham), a rogue undercover officer who would go to any lengths to catch ‘H’, the corrupt copper on the coronary heart of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Because the sequence progressed, we realized that Corbett had hyperlinks to AC-12 chief Ted Hastings. It transpired that Corbett’s mom, Anne-Marie, was a police informant who had a relationship – skilled and maybe extra – with Hastings throughout The Troubles in Northern Eire.

Due to lawyer Gill Biggeloe – who was secretly in league with the OCG – Corbett believed Hastings was chargeable for Anne-Marie’s demise by the hands of paramilitary forces. And, once more because of Biggeloe, Corbett was decided to show Hastings was a bent copper.

However his mission was minimize quick when the OCG found Corbett was a rat and slit his throat.

How did the OCG discover out Corbett’s true identification? By the top of the sequence, it nonetheless wasn’t clear. In accordance with OCG member Lisa McQueen, Corbett’s cowl was blown due to a tip-off from Lee Banks, an imprisoned henchman from the identical gang.

And the place did Banks get this data from? Though by no means confirmed, many suspected Ted Hastings was the supply. As AC-Three chief DCS Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) theorised, Hastings might have leaked this intel as revenge – earlier within the sequence Corbett had overwhelmed Ted’s spouse.

After a considerable amount of bribe cash was found in Hastings’ shabby lodge room, Carmichael then arrested him for conspiring to homicide Corbett. And, going additional, she supposed to show Hastings was ‘H’. Nevertheless, this investigation solely revealed that Biggeloe was really making an attempt to border Ted for the whole lot.

However though Hastings returned to energetic responsibility on the finish of the sequence, he’s sadly not fully off the hook simply but…

Will sequence six be Line of Obligation’s final?

In brief: we’re unsure.

In quite a bit longer: Though the BBC hasn’t commissioned a seventh sequence, Mercurio actually seems open to the concept. Relatively than outright saying the sixth run could be the present’s final, he instructed the viewers on the BFI & Radio Occasions Competition that he shall be discussing future episodes with the BBC after sequence 5 has broadcast.

“Once series five has finished airing we’ll have a conversation with the BBC, with a view to whether there’s a possibility to series seven being commissioned. But we definitely know we’ve got series six,” he mentioned.

Judging from sequence 5 viewing figures, a recommission appears seemingly. Its opening episode drew in a peak viewers of over eight million viewers, with a median of seven.eight million watching the complete episode — that’s bigger than the season 4 finale in 2017.

Who’s H?

Not one individual, however 4. Seems that AC-12 had misinterpreted the dying testimony of Dot ‘The Caddy’ Cottan: as a substitute of 1 police Kingpin known as ‘H’, there’s really a quartet of high-ranking police workers working with the OCG.

Trying again on the testimony, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming seen that Craig Parkinson’s character was tapping out the Morse code for ‘H’ on his left hand. Combining this sign with Cottan blinking on the letter ‘H’, the AC-12 detectives deduced he wasn’t making an attempt to disclose the identification of 1 bent copper, however make it clear there’s 4 within the service.

Was THAT key piece of proof in Dot Cottan’s dying declaration there all alongside?

In different phrases, there are 4 corrupt officers – and so they’re NOT essentially known as ‘H’.

How a lot does this revelation change Line of Obligation? At this stage within the present, not quite a bit. In spite of everything, as Fleming outlines, AC-12 has already found three of the 4 ‘H’s (once more, simply to make clear, their title doesn’t have to begin with ‘H’). And they’re…

DI Matthew Dot Cottan – as generally known as ‘The Caddy’

Lawyer Gill Biggeloe

Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton

There’s nonetheless one on the market, although. As earlier than, AC-12 are on the hunt for one corrupt senior member of the service.

The unhealthy information? It could possibly be anybody – their title doesn’t have to begin with ‘H’. The excellent news? The ultimate ‘H’ possibly isn’t as highly effective as was feared – they have been simply considered one of 4, not a single legal mastermind.

Who could possibly be the ultimate ‘H’ in Line of Obligation?

The place is Line of Obligation filmed?

Earlier sequence of the present have been filmed in Belfast, the place the solid relocate throughout taking pictures.