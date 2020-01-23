When is Love Island 2020 final? Here’s how long the series is on for

Love Island is again and whereas the forged settle in to life within the South African villa, speak has turned to who will win.

Whereas the crowning couple are nonetheless a thriller, when can we count on to see the ultimate?

When is the Love Island 2020 ultimate?

It’s at the moment unknown when the Love Island ultimate will air, however some educated guesses will be made primarily based on earlier collection.

Since 2018, islanders have had eight weeks to bag their kind on paper after bosses took the choice to increase the present’s run primarily based on its reputation.

Nonetheless, the present is at the moment thought to air for six weeks, so that will place the Love Island ultimate on Sunday, 23rd March 2020 – however that has not but been confirmed by ITV.

How lengthy is Love Island 2020 on for?

Often, Love Island airs for eight weeks. It was prolonged in 2018 from seven after it grew to become the nation’s most talked about present.

Nonetheless, that is the primary time ITV have aired a winter particular of Love Island, not to mention two seasons in a single yr.

Consequently, followers can count on to see a shorter model of the January version, with it airing for six weeks this time round.

Who’s within the forged of Love Island 2020?

The present contestants in with a shot of the crown are as follows:

Leanne Amaning

Siannise Fudge

Jess Gale

Shaughna Phillips

Sophie Piper

Paige Turley

Mike Boateng

Connor Durman

Callum Jones

Nas Majeed

Connagh Howard

Finley Tapp

Rebecca Gormley

Luke Trotman

Luke Mabbott

Love Island airs new episodes on ITV2 at 9pm, Monday-Friday