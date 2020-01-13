When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV and how can I get tickets?

It’s lastly again! Love Island has returned to our screens for sequence six; its very first winter outing which sees 12 model new singletons head to the brand new South African villa and greeted by new host Laura Whitmore.

However having the present on six nights per week (plus all the additional goss from the Love Island app) just isn’t sufficient, with much more behind-the-scenes materials up for grabs in Love Island: Aftersun.

The sister present options commentary from well-known faces in addition to unique interviews with the Islanders within the Seaside Hut.

Right here’s every thing that you must find out about Love Island: Aftersun…

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

For the 2020 winter version, Love Island: Aftersun will air each Monday at 10pm following all of the motion of the primary present. Very like Love Island, the sequence airs on ITV2.

Beforehand, the sequence has been hosted by Caroline Flack, the previous face of the primary present, however this 12 months Laura Whitmore will likely be moving into the presenting function as a substitute.

Who’re the friends on Love Island: Aftersun?

Whitmore is joined by three friends every week, often made up of former Islanders, comedians and different well-known followers of the present.

How can I get tickets for Love Island: Aftersun?

Tickets can be found from Applause Retailer without spending a dime. You possibly can register for areas right here.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Monday at 10pm on ITV 2