When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Lucifer was revived by Netflix following an enormous fan marketing campaign on social media, with its fourth season coming to an emotional finish – however that’s not the tip of the story for Tom Ellis’s character… oh not almost!

The good information for followers of the present is that we’re anticipating a fifth season of Lucifer quickly, however the unhealthy information (at the least for now) is that Netflix has stated that will probably be the final season of the present they are going to be producing.

However after being dramatically saved up to now, who is aware of how the Lucifer story would possibly finish!

For now, right here’s every thing we all know concerning the upcoming season 5, and past…

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

#Lucifer Season 5 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/OJAiYipn4n — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 5, 2019

Sure! Netflix HAS renewed the present for a fifth season, nevertheless it says it’s going to be the final.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” stated showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

The excellent news? Lucifer sequence 5 was going to encompass 10 episodes, however then six extra have been introduced that means followers may have 16 hours to binge on.

#Lucifer Season 5 simply acquired a HELL of loads higher — and larger! We have added six extra hours, for a grand complete of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

When is Lucifer season 5 launched on Netflix?

Ah, the million greenback query!

At current there’s nonetheless no confirmed launch date for the finale season, nevertheless we’re predicting that Lucifer season 5 will probably be launched on Netflix within the spring or the summer time of 2020. Nonetheless, because it’s the ultimate season, Netflix might select to delay the discharge additional to construct anticipation.

What we do know, is filming is nicely underway…

#Lucifer Season 5 begins filming tomorrow!! Can’t wait @tomellis17 @LaurenGerman @Aimee_Garcia @RachaelEHarris @dbwofficial @kevinmalejandro @LesleyAnnBrandt @Henderson_Joe @Ildymojo pic.twitter.com/b9JWOT2EKj — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) September 6, 2019

How can I watch the earlier sequence of Lucifer?



Season 4 of Lucifer is at the moment streaming on Netflix.

The earlier three seasons will, in response to sequence star Tom Ellis, transfer over to Netflix finally – however for now, Lucifer seasons one to a few can be found to look at on Amazon Prime Video.

What’s Lucifer about?



Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving across the satan.

The present focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who’s fed up along with his demanding function because the King of Hell, so decides to turn out to be a guide with the LAPD as a substitute, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman power and invulnerability, in addition to the ability to make individuals inform him their secret wishes.

The satan character relies on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book sequence.

What occurred within the earlier seasons of Lucifer?

There’s a useful video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the primary three sequence, which you’ll be able to watch beneath.

excuse me, do you’ve got a second to speak about our darkish lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Lucifer sequence 4 noticed the satan spiral via an identification disaster. After killing Cain and his satan face lastly being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) within the sequence three finale – to not point out the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was discovering it tough to reconcile his function because the King of Hell with the great particular person he was changing into.

The season 4 finale noticed Lucifer finally return to hell after being hunted down by demons, and he went again with the intention of being each the satan and the great angel he actually desires to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign?



Following Fox’s determination to cancel Lucifer in Might 2018, there was an enormous social media marketing campaign for the present’s revival.

Netflix picked up the sequence in June 2018 after monumental assist for the sequence on Twitter beneath the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds good. You followers made this occur. #LuciFansrock #Lucifersaved ✊???? — tom ellis (@tomellis17) June 15, 2018

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich stated the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign performed a major half in Netflix’s determination to revive the present.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson instructed TV Line. “The followers have been heard, and that’s the largest factor that we should always convey. They noticed the eagerness of the followers, and apparently quite a few individuals over there identical to the present.”

Now that it has been revealed that the fifth sequence of Lucifer is the final, there’s ANOTHER fan marketing campaign for the present to proceed.

Ildy Modrovich has responded to fan efforts to get Lucifer a sixth season, tweeting: “Sorry I’ve been quiet on this challenge. Fact is, it’s cuz I’m torn. A lot of me might do #Lucifer ceaselessly.

“But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so…”

Sorry I’ve been quiet on this challenge. Fact is, it’s cuz I’m torn. A lot of me might do #Lucifer ceaselessly. However I’m additionally immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the possibility to proceed our story collectively. And I do know S5 goes to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so… ????❤️???? https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 17, 2019

Who might be within the solid of Lucifer season 5?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would seemingly reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro is also again as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, amongst others.

Inbar Lavi in Lucifer season four first look (Netflix)

Inbar Lavi is also again as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We cherished working with Inbar. As you’ll be able to see within the season, she’s completely unbelievable. The query turns into, as we get into our room, how a lot story would we’ve for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”