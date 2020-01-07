When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Lucifer was revived by Netflix following an enormous fan marketing campaign on social media, with its fourth season coming to an emotional finish – however that’s not the top of the story for Tom Ellis’s character… oh not practically!

The good information for followers of the present is that we’re anticipating a fifth season of Lucifer quickly, however the dangerous information (a minimum of for now) is that Netflix has stated that it is going to be the final season of the present they are going to be producing.

However after being dramatically saved previously, who is aware of how the Lucifer story may finish!

For now, right here’s every thing we all know concerning the upcoming season 5, and past…

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

Sure! Netflix HAS renewed the present for a fifth season, however it says it’s going to be the final.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” stated showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

The excellent news? Lucifer sequence 5 was going to include 10 episodes, however then six extra have been introduced that means followers can have 16 hours to binge on.

When is Lucifer season 5 launched on Netflix?

Ah, the million greenback query!

At current there may be nonetheless no confirmed launch date for the finale season, nonetheless we’re predicting that Lucifer season 5 can be launched on Netflix within the spring or the summer time of 2020. Nonetheless, because it’s the ultimate season, Netflix could select to delay the discharge additional to construct anticipation.

What we do know, is filming is nicely underway…

How can I watch the earlier sequence of Lucifer?



Season 4 of Lucifer is at present streaming on Netflix.

The earlier three seasons will, in response to sequence star Tom Ellis, transfer over to Netflix finally – however for now, Lucifer seasons one to a few can be found to look at on Amazon Prime Video.

What’s Lucifer about?



Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving across the satan.

The present focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who’s fed up along with his demanding position because the King of Hell, so decides to grow to be a guide with the LAPD as a substitute, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman power and invulnerability, in addition to the ability to make individuals inform him their secret wishes.

The satan character relies on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book sequence.

What occurred within the earlier seasons of Lucifer?

There’s a helpful video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the primary three sequence, which you’ll be able to watch beneath.

Lucifer sequence 4 noticed the satan spiral by way of an identification disaster. After killing Cain and his satan face lastly being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) within the sequence three finale – to not point out the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was discovering it troublesome to reconcile his position because the King of Hell with the great individual he was turning into.

The season 4 finale noticed Lucifer finally return to hell after being hunted down by demons, and he went again with the intention of being each the satan and the great angel he really needs to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign?



Following Fox’s choice to cancel Lucifer in Could 2018, there was an enormous social media marketing campaign for the present’s revival.

Netflix picked up the sequence in June 2018 after monumental assist for the sequence on Twitter underneath the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich stated the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign performed a big half in Netflix’s choice to revive the present.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson informed TV Line. “The followers have been heard, and that’s the largest factor that we must always convey. They noticed the eagerness of the followers, and apparently numerous individuals over there identical to the present.”

Now that it has been revealed that the fifth sequence of Lucifer is the final, there’s ANOTHER fan marketing campaign for the present to proceed.

Ildy Modrovich has responded to fan efforts to get Lucifer a sixth season, tweeting: “Sorry I’ve been quiet on this situation. Fact is, it’s cuz I’m torn. A lot of me might do #Lucifer without end.

“But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so…”

Who might be within the forged of Lucifer season 5?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would possible reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro may be again as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, amongst others.

Inbar Lavi in Lucifer season four first look (Netflix)

Inbar Lavi may be again as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We cherished working with Inbar. As you’ll be able to see within the season, she’s completely improbable. The query turns into, as we get into our room, how a lot story would we have now for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”