When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Lucifer was revived by Netflix following an enormous fan marketing campaign on social media, with its fourth season coming to an emotional finish – however that’s not the top of the story for Tom Ellis’s character… oh not practically!

The good information for followers of the present is that we’re anticipating a fifth season of Lucifer quickly, however the unhealthy information (no less than for now) is that Netflix has mentioned that will probably be the final season of the present they are going to be producing.

However after being dramatically saved up to now, who is aware of how the Lucifer story would possibly finish!

For now, right here’s all the pieces we all know concerning the upcoming season 5, and past…

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

#Lucifer Season 5 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/OJAiYipn4n — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 5, 2019

Sure! Netflix HAS renewed the present for a fifth season, however it says it’s going to be the final.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” mentioned showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

The excellent news? Lucifer collection 5 was going to encompass 10 episodes, however then six extra had been introduced that means followers could have 16 hours to get pleasure from. The season shall be break up in two, as Ellis beforehand confirmed: “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.”

#Lucifer Season 5 simply bought a HELL of quite a bit higher — and greater! We have added six extra hours, for a grand whole of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

When is Lucifer season 5 launched on Netflix?

Ah, the million greenback query!

At current there may be nonetheless no confirmed launch date for the finale season, nonetheless we’re predicting that the primary eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 shall be launched on Netflix within the spring or the summer time of 2020. Nevertheless, because it’s the ultimate season, Netflix could select to delay the discharge additional to construct anticipation.

What we do know is filming is properly underway…

#Lucifer Season 5 begins filming tomorrow!! Can’t wait @tomellis17 @LaurenGerman @Aimee_Garcia @RachaelEHarris @dbwofficial @kevinmalejandro @LesleyAnnBrandt @Henderson_Joe @Ildymojo pic.twitter.com/b9JWOT2EKj — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) September 6, 2019

How can I watch the earlier collection of Lucifer?



Season 4 of Lucifer is presently streaming on Netflix.

The earlier three seasons will, in keeping with collection star Tom Ellis, transfer over to Netflix ultimately – however for now, Lucifer seasons one to 3 can be found to observe on Amazon Prime Video.

What’s Lucifer about?



Lucifer is a fantasy comedy drama revolving across the satan.

The present focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who’s fed up along with his demanding function because the King of Hell, so decides to turn out to be a marketing consultant with the LAPD as an alternative, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman energy and invulnerability, in addition to the facility to make individuals inform him their secret wishes.

The satan character relies on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book collection.

What occurred within the earlier seasons of Lucifer?

There’s a helpful video on Twitter – narrated by Ellis – recapping the primary three collection, which you’ll watch beneath.

excuse me, do you’ve a second to speak about our darkish lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Lucifer collection 4 noticed the satan spiral by an identification disaster. After killing Cain and his satan face lastly being revealed to Chloe (Lauren German) within the collection three finale – to not point out the return of his first girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) – Lucifer was discovering it tough to reconcile his function because the King of Hell with the nice particular person he was changing into.

The season 4 finale noticed Lucifer ultimately return to hell after being hunted down by demons, and he went again with the intention of being each the satan and the nice angel he actually needs to be – after a tearful goodbye with Chloe.

What was the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign?



Following Fox’s choice to cancel Lucifer in Might 2018, there was an enormous social media marketing campaign for the present’s revival.

Netflix picked up the collection in June 2018 after monumental assist for the collection on Twitter underneath the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds good. You followers made this occur. #LuciFansrock #Lucifersaved ✊???? — tom ellis (@tomellis17) June 15, 2018

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich mentioned the #SaveLucifer marketing campaign performed a big half in Netflix’s choice to revive the present.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson advised TV Line. “The followers had been heard, and that’s the most important factor that we should always convey. They noticed the eagerness of the followers, and apparently a variety of individuals over there similar to the present.”

Now that it has been revealed that the fifth collection of Lucifer is the final, there’s ANOTHER fan marketing campaign for the present to proceed.

Ildy Modrovich has responded to fan efforts to get Lucifer a sixth season, tweeting: “Sorry I’ve been quiet on this problem. Fact is, it’s cuz I’m torn. A lot of me may do #Lucifer without end.

“But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so…”

Sorry I’ve been quiet on this problem. Fact is, it’s cuz I’m torn. A lot of me may do #Lucifer without end. However I’m additionally immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the possibility to proceed our story collectively. And I do know S5 goes to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so… ????❤️???? https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 17, 2019

Who’s within the solid of Lucifer season 5?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German would seemingly reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert has additionally been confirmed as the good Almighty and Lucifer’s earlier boss, who was voiced by creator Neil Gaiman in season three. Gaiman wrote the graphic novels the present relies on.



Kevin Alejandro could possibly be again as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, amongst others.

Inbar Lavi in Lucifer season four first look (Netflix)

Inbar Lavi may be again as Eve, with Henderson saying: “We liked working with Inbar. As you possibly can see within the season, she’s completely implausible. The query turns into, as we get into our room, how a lot story would now we have for that character?

“We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life, so I think that’s one of the first thing we’ll discuss. My hope is, in whatever way, that’s not the last you’ve seen of Eve.”