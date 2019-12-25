When is Moana on BBC One this Christmas Day? Review and trailer

When you’re in search of an awesome household movie to look at on Christmas Day you want look no additional than the sensible Moana, which takes the Disney princess tales to Polynesia for an journey that may have everybody enthralled.

Is Moana any good? Do you have got a evaluation?

MOANA ★★★★★



The Disney canon of good princesses will get an exhilarating animated addition with the debut of spirited Polynesian teenager Moana, who challenges custom to embark on a quest to save lots of her folks from a horrible curse. Superior animation, terrific tunes, cute creature sidekicks and Dwayne Johnson because the voice of shapeshifting demigod Maui assure there’s one thing for all of the household to get pleasure from over the Christmas interval.

Is there a trailer?

When is Moana on TV this Christmas?

Watch Moana on Christmas Day at 12.55 on BBC1