When is Moon Knight released on Disney+?

Unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight is about to get his personal TV collection on Disney .

The collection will revolve round Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu.

After Marc kills his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he turns into a superhero and takes on the moniker of Moon Knight. At the least, that’s the way it goes within the comics anyway…

Right here’s the whole lot we learn about Moon Knight…

When is Moon Knight launched on Disney ?

No launch date has been confirmed as but, and as there are a good few collection forward of it within the line of manufacturing, it could be some time…

Who’s making the collection?

It’s been introduced that Jeremy Slater, who tailored superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing group on Moon Knight. Slater beforehand additionally labored on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Implausible 4 reboot, so right here’s hoping he has extra luck on this challenge…

Slater additionally tailored the manga Dying Be aware for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV present.

Who’s within the solid?

No casting data has been launched as but, however watch this house…

Who’s Moon Knight?

Nicely, that’s the query. Marc Spector has a variety of alter egos, which he makes use of to collect data all through the world with out being observed. He’s a cab driver referred to as Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire referred to as Steven Grant.

Over the course of his look within the comics, his identification has modified, alongside along with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, appearing because the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he’s a mere mortal.

It stays to be seen which path the present’s writing group will take this collection.