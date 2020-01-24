When is Moon Knight released on Disney+?

Unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight is ready to get his personal TV collection on Disney .

All of the exhibits coming to new streaming service Disney

Each Marvel film coming within the subsequent few years

Hearken to the HEARALPUBLICIST Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts

The collection will revolve round Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu.

After Marc kills his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he turns into a superhero and takes on the moniker of Moon Knight. Not less than, that’s the way it goes within the comics anyway…

Right here’s all the things we find out about Moon Knight…

When is Moon Knight launched on Disney ?

No launch date has been confirmed as but, and as there are a good few collection forward of it within the line of manufacturing, it could be some time…

Who’s making the collection?

It’s been introduced that Jeremy Slater, who tailored superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing group on Moon Knight. Slater beforehand additionally labored on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Unbelievable 4 reboot, so right here’s hoping he has extra luck on this mission…

Slater additionally tailored the manga Death Word for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV present.

Who’s within the solid?

No casting info has been launched as but, however watch this house…

Who’s Moon Knight?

Properly, that’s the query. Marc Spector has a variety of alter egos, which he makes use of to assemble info all through the world with out being observed. He’s a cab driver known as Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire known as Steven Grant.

Over the course of his look within the comics, his id has modified, alongside together with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, performing because the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he’s a mere mortal.

It stays to be seen which route the present’s writing group will take this collection.