When is Moon Knight released on Disney+?

Unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight is about to get his personal TV sequence on Disney .

The sequence will revolve round Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu.

After Marc kills his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he turns into a superhero and takes on the moniker of Moon Knight. At the least, that’s the way it goes within the comics anyway…

Right here’s every part we learn about Moon Knight…

When is Moon Knight launched on Disney ?

No launch date has been confirmed as but, and as there are a good few sequence forward of it within the line of manufacturing, it might be some time…

Who’s making the sequence?

It’s been introduced that Jeremy Slater, who tailored superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing crew on Moon Knight. Slater beforehand additionally labored on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Incredible 4 reboot, so right here’s hoping he has extra luck on this undertaking…

Slater additionally tailored the manga Dying Word for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV present.

Who’s within the solid?

No casting info has been launched as but, however watch this area…

Who’s Moon Knight?

Effectively, that’s the query. Marc Spector has numerous alter egos, which he makes use of to collect info all through the world with out being observed. He’s a cab driver referred to as Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire referred to as Steven Grant.

Over the course of his look within the comics, his id has modified, alongside together with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, performing because the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he’s a mere mortal.

It stays to be seen which path the present’s writing crew will take this sequence.